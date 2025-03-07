JD Earnings: JD.Com reports higher Q4 2024 revenue and adj. profit

China-based e-commerce company JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) has reported a double-digit increase in revenue and adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, increased 40% year-over-year to $1.02 per ADS. On an unadjusted basis, net profit more than doubled to $1.4 billion or $0.89 per ADS during the three months.

Driving the bottom-line growth, revenues increased 13% annually to $47.5 billion in the December quarter. Net Product Revenue and Net Service Revenue increased by 14% and 11% respectively.

Ian Su Shan, CFO of JD.com, said, “As we are confident to head towards our long-term profitability target, we are excited to announce an increased annual cash dividend for 2024 which, alongside our ongoing US$5.0 billion share repurchase program, further demonstrates JD’s commitment to shareholder return.”

