JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

David Fintzen — Vice President of Investor Relations

Robin Hayes — Chief Executive Officer

Joanna Geraghty — President and Chief Operating Officer

Steve Priest — Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning. My name is Manny. I would like to welcome everyone to the JetBlue Airways’ Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would like to turn the call over to JetBlue’s Vice President of Investor Relations, David Fintzen. Please go ahead.

David Fintzen — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thanks, Mary. Good morning, everyone and thanks for joining us for our third quarter 2020 earnings call. This morning we issued our earnings release, our investor update and a presentation that we’ll reference during this call. All of those documents are available on our website at investor.jetblue.com and have been filed with the SEC.

Joining me here in New York to discuss our results are Robin Hayes, our Chief Executive Officer; Joanna Geraghty, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Steve Priest, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us for Q&A are Scott Laurence, Head of Revenue and Planning; and Dave Clark, VP of Sales and Revenue Management.

This morning’s call includes forward-looking statements about future events. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements due to many factors, and therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements, please refer to our press release, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC. Also during the course of our call, we may discuss several non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, please refer to the table at the end of our earnings release, a copy of which is available on our website.

And now, I’d like to turn the call over to Robin Hayes, JetBlue’s CEO.

Robin Hayes — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Dave. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. I’d like to start with my thanks to our crew members for their dedication to our customers. I also want to thank our crew members for their sacrifice during the most difficult period in our 20 year history. We are now over seven months into the pandemic, and day in and day out, our crew members deliver on our mission to inspire humanity. Their dedication and passion for delivering outstanding service has been truly remarkable, especially as we work to restore our customers’ confidence in air travel. We have responded to this unprecedented crisis with action leading the industry with health and safety protocols to keep our crew members and customer’s safe. We are grateful to all of our team to bring in our industry-leading safety from the Ground Up program to life every day. Our customers are recognizing their efforts and we are seeing record high customer satisfaction scores as a result of their professionalism and care.

Let’s slide — let’s turn to slide 4 of our presentation. In the third quarter, we reported an adjusted loss of $1.75 per share. Despite the ongoing demand challenges, we have worked to stabilize and protect JetBlue. Our efforts to raise liquidity, reshape our network and reduce our costs are bearing fruit and have helped us navigate the immediate crisis. We remain cautiously optimistic that we will see further steady improvement in bookings into the upcoming holiday season. We have seen signs of pent-up demand from customers who want to visit their family and friends or go on vacation. And we believe that we will remain extremely well-positioned to serve these customers as they return to air travel.

Moving now to slide 5. We are confident that our low cost, low fare leisure model with the best crew members in the industry and the brand that customers trust will all help JetBlue to emerge stronger from the crisis. Since March, we have been focused on a three-step recovery process. First, we have made great strides in reducing our cash burn. We continue to manage our daily flying and take tactical actions to ensure we generate cash as demand recovers. Secondly, to rebuild our margins, we are executing on revenue and cost initiatives. Our margin today reflect the challenging revenue environment, and in the near term, we are redeploying our aircraft to new cash accretive markets where we see demand. Further out, we are setting JetBlue up for a strong rebound, taking advantage of opportunities in our network and strengthening our focus cities to produce structurally better margins in the coming years.

Starting in the Northeast, we are building a strategic partnership with American Airlines. We believe this alliance, which is currently under regulatory review will help accelerate our recovery, preserve jobs and allows to continue our 20-year track record of disrupt in the market with low fare and great service. I’d like to pause for a moment and highlight that while we are grateful to Washington for helping to save our industry in the spring, JetBlue made a clear choice this past summer to accelerate the speed of our recovery from the crisis when we announced our exciting New York and Boston partnership with American. We’ve been working tirelessly with both DOT and DOJ. I want to thank the leadership teams of each agency for that team’s serious attention to reviewing our proposal. Getting this partnership off the ground quickly is critical to our self-help effort to expand low fares in New York and Boston and get us on the road to a faster recovery and job growth.

In other parts of our network, we are positioning JetBlue for future success at LAX and New York, making our Transcon franchise stronger. In Fort Lauderdale, we are adding connectivity to enhance our position in South Florida and in the Latin and Caribbean region. We are looking forward to our JetBlue Travel Products subsidiary. As demand recovers, we believe, it will give us a competitive advantage and providing a unique value offering to leisure travelers. We are looking for a trusted brand that offers flexibility and personalized experience. On the cost side, our teams are working to realign JetBlue’s cost structure to temporarily smaller revenue base. Dave will provide some early details about our efforts that we believe will help us remain true to our low-cost routes as we recover from the crisis.

Finally, in terms of balance sheet, we have successfully raised more than $4 billion since March and we have access to further capital should we need it. Naturally, we aim to be — naturally we aim to be free cash flow positive with the goal of preparing our balance sheet over the coming years. Of course, the timing will largely be a result of executing on our cost initiatives and the pace of demand returning. As we look forward to the expected recovery, we continue to work with our elected leaders to help find the best public policies and technologies that will support a safe return to travel. Rapid testing, we believe can help reopen domestic and international markets and be a critical step in balancing public health considerations while promoting an economic recovery.

The landscape continues to evolve and we are cautiously optimistic that we will see major advancements in this space in the near future. Before closing, and on behalf of all of our crew members, I would like to take a moment to thank the federal government and their advisors for their continued support. The CARES Act payroll support and loan program has helped save many jobs at JetBlue and across the country. The reality is that, we are still navigating this unprecedented crisis, and we expect demand to remain depressed for some time. We are optimistic that the leaders of our country will soon find a path to provide additional support for jobs in our industry, giving us vital time to execute our recovery plan. Thanks again to our amazing and inspiring crew members, who, despite the current hardships continue to show their dedication to safely serving our customers and taking care of each other.

Joanna, over to you.

Joanna Geraghty — President and Chief Operating Officer

Thank you, Robin. I’d like to start by expressing my profound thanks and gratitude to our crew members for their extraordinary efforts both on behalf of each other and on behalf of our customers and delivering day in and day out on the commitments we’ve made in our safety from the Ground Up program. Our crew members are the face of JetBlue. And as customers become more confident and return to air travel, we know, it will be our crew members who lead the way convincing the flying public that was the safety measures we have undertaken and observed, air travel is indeed safe for all. We continue to see new data that proves that the controlled aircraft cabin environment limits the transmission of COVID, because of our cabin air is continuously recirculated, the top to bottom air flow patterns that avoids spreading bacteria and the hospital grade HEPA filters which remove 99.9% of particles and bacteria.

Independent research studies by Harvard, IATA and the Department of Defense to name just a few indicate that air travel is safe and the risk of contracting COVID-19 on board in aircraft particularly when wearing a mask is very low. Our customers are telling us that we are taking the right actions to keep them safe with nearly 95% of customer who have flown with us during the pandemic, saying they will fly JetBlue again in the very near future. Our net promoter scores are near an all-time high with a 10 point increase reflecting that our crew members are doing an exceptional job delivering a safe experienced during these unique times. This is simply remarkable. Customers trust JetBlue, and we remain their first airline of choice in our key markets.

That said, the lack of uniformity in foreign and US state government regulations related to quarantining present additional challenges to recovery, and we are working to support our customers to understand and comply with these rules. And for those that needed coronavirus test prior to travel, we are building partnerships to make COVID testing more accessible.

Moving to slide 7. In the third quarter, our revenue declined 76% year-over-year, a welcome improvement compared to our initial expectation. We saw a modest sequential improvement in August and September demand as new case counts decreased and quarantine restrictions in some states were eased. During the quarter, we are pleased to see states such as Connecticut and Massachusetts rollout testing options to help travelers manage through quarantine. Our Northeast geography continues to be disproportionately impacted, but we believe it will undoubtedly rebound as it always has with past challenges.

In terms of key markets, we saw relative strength in our Latin and Caribbean region especially driven by visiting friends and relatives demand. By the end of the quarter, 20 of our 35 international destinations were open to customers from the US, albeit with varying travel requirements. We expect more destinations to reopen subject to foreign government rules. Transcon demand trends modestly improved following the removal of quarantine measures from travel between New York and California. Lastly, Northeast to Florida traffic was a relative source of strength, despite the tri-state quarantine and pricing pressures from elevated industry capacity. Our planning assumption for the fourth quarter is a revenue decline of approximately 65% year-over-year. We are encouraged by customers responding positively to our promotional activity, including an early holiday sale in late September and although there is still quite a lot of uncertainty about the evolution of coronavirus, we are starting to see that booking curve extend slightly into the upcoming Thanksgiving and December holiday travel period. Booking trends remain largely close, but continue to improve despite the recent rise in case counts. In terms of markets, we continue to see demand recovering quickest to Latin, Caribbean and Florida destination.

Turning to capacity on slide 8. We are managing through the volatile demand environment with a laser focus on capacity, planning our schedules a few months out and adapting it to close in trends. During the fourth — sorry, during the third quarter our flown capacity declined 58% year-over-year lower than our initial planning assumptions as we optimized flying to manage cash burn. As revenue trends improved slightly through the summer months, our system load factor increased to approximately 50% at the end of the quarter. For the fourth quarter, our current planning assumption is for capacity to decline approximately 45% year-over-year given our current expectations for improved bookings.

In the near term, we have reallocated some aircraft to new markets to capture VFR and leisure demand, helping us generate additional cash in our focus cities and in non-traditional markets for JetBlue. These include the approximate 60 routes we announced during the summer months, which we expect will contribute to our cash during this fall and into the holiday season. Our new routes are performing within expectations. To date, our new markets from new work, particularly Transcon meant are performing better than we anticipated. We are seeing similar results in our recently added flying in Florida, Providence and Hartford.

We are excited about our strategic partnership with American Airlines. This alliance is expected to bring more low fares to more customers, allow us to offer improved schedules, offer more options for connectivity in Boston and New York and offer an enhance loyalty program. Along those lines, we have just completed the terms of our frequent flyer agreement with American. We look forward to activating the partnership, which should help generate cash, recover faster and preserve jobs in our industry. I want to close by thanking again our incredible crew members for serving our customers with passion in everything that they do. Over to you, Steve.

Steve Priest — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Joanna. I’d also like to add my thanks to our crew members and leaders. I could not be prouder of their determination and efforts to keep each other and our customers safe and to ensure the financial sustainability of JetBlue.

I’ll start on slide 10 with a brief overview of our financial results for the quarter. Revenue was $492 million, down 76% year-over-year. Operating expenses were down 45% year-over-year. Excluding the benefit from CARES Act and charges related to fleet and voluntary leave programs for our crew member, operating expenses down 39% year-over-year. GAAP loss per diluted share was $1.44 and adjusted loss per diluted share was $1.75. Moving on to slide 11. Our average daily cash burn for the third quarter was $6.1 million ahead of the $7 million to $9 million range we anticipated three months ago. This was the result of a modest improvements in demand beginning in August. Variable cost savings achieved through a balanced approach to capacity and the many actions we took to minimize fixed costs across our business.

For the fourth quarter, we estimate our daily cash burn to be between $4 million and $6 million. The sequential improvement reflects our continued actions to minimize cash costs. In addition, as Joanna mentioned, we are cautiously optimistic, that the demand trends we saw in August and September will continue, and we are taking consequential capacity actions as needed to manage costs and support our revenue recovery. Where we fall within the range will again depend on the pace of the revenue recovery we see during the quarter.

At the end of September, our total liquidity included restricted and unrestricted cash with $3.1 billion or 38% of our 2019 revenue. During the quarter, we drew down $114 million from the CARES Act loan program and raised over $300 million of sale leaseback proceeds on a mix of existing and new aircraft deliveries. In addition, we refinanced our $1 billion term loan facility with two double ATC transactions. We have approximately $1 billion of traditional unencumbered assets on the balance sheet excluding our loyalty program and subsidiaries. With regard to our loyalty program, we continue to explore parallel path with both US Treasury and the capital markets to raise up to $2 billion of additional liquidity.

Turning to slide 12. During the third quarter, our adjusted operating expenses declined 39% year-over-year. This excludes the payroll benefit from CARES Act of $332 million, $58 million in charges related to crew member opt-out programs, a $56 million charge related to a fleet impairment, and a $106 million charge related to the loss incurred on sale leasebacks. Since the start of COVID-19, we have offered a significant number of voluntary programs that help us preserve jobs and avoid furloughs. On a cumulative basis over 6,600 crew members have volunteered for opt-outs or extended leave programs and we continue to offer similar initiatives to help us adjust resources to support our flying. We are grateful to those crew members who stepped up to participate in these programs. Their contribution has been instrumental in preserving the financial health of JetBlue.

Our working assumption for the fourth quarter is a reduction of our total operating expenses of approximately 30% year-over-year. The sequential change is primarily due to scheduled increase in capacity to support revenue, mitigated by our continued efforts to lower fixed costs. As we navigate the current environment with a steady hand, we are shifting our work to rebuilding our margins. We are taking an aggressive approach to improving our cost structure, better aligning our fixed and variable cost base to temporary lower revenue and capacity. We believe that our work will return JetBlue to profitability with structurally better margins and our ultimate intention is to achieve superior pre-tax margins versus the industry.

We are currently working on our budget for 2021 assuming a prolonged revenue recovery. Using 2019 as a reference, our emphasis will be lowering our costs on a permanent basis reducing external spend and driving efficiency. Our recent delivery of our structural cost program gives us full confidence that we can imagine this crisis in an even stronger cost position, which we will believe will reinforce our margin recovery as demand returns.

Moving to slide 13. In the third quarter, we took delivery of two A321neos, and in the fourth, we expect delivery of two additional A321neos and our first A220. All of our 321 deliveries in the second half of 2020 are covered by sale leasebacks. The JetBlue fleet currently stands at 265 aircraft, including a recent delivery in early October. Earlier this month, we reached the second negotiated agreement with Airbus to defer additional aircraft and associated capital expenditures over the next few years. Since the beginning of the crisis, we have reduced aircraft and non-aircraft capex by approximately $2 billion between 2020 and 2022. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Airbus for their tremendous partnership as we collectively navigate these unprecedented times for our industry.

We continue to look forward to bringing both the A321LR and the A220 into the JetBlue fleet to help execute our network strategy and rebuild our margins through their outstanding economics. We are forecasting approximately $200 million of capex spend for the remainder of 2020, the majority of which will be funded through sale leasebacks. We continue to expect our capex in 2021 to be less than $1 billion. We have laid out our revised order growth in the appendix section of our deck.

Moving to slide 14. At the end of September, our debt to cap ratio was 58%, a small increase from the prior quarter driven by sale leasebacks and the recent draw on the CARES Act loan program. Our balance sheet remains amongst the strongest in the industry and we believe that our current leverage is very manageable. Over the coming years, we intend to return our balance sheet to pre-pandemic levels while making strategic investments in our network and our fleet to accelerate our recovery efforts. We entered the crisis with a strong financial foundation and while the pandemic is proven to be a truly unprecedented downturn, we believe our efforts both past and present will enable us to recover faster and to ultimately we establish our full earnings potential. As we move towards 2021, and what appears to be a prolonged recovery, we will continue to work to protect JetBlue in the short term while positioning us for success in the years to come. I want to again thank our crew members for their relentless work and also thank our owners for their continued support.

With that, we will now take your questions.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.