JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Operating revenue of $2.3 billion were down 1.8% year-over-year.

Net loss amounted to $143 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to a loss of $60 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM) decreased 2.7% YoY. Capacity increased by 0.9% YoY.

Operating expense per available seat mile, excluding fuel, other non-airline operating expenses, and special items (CASM ex-Fuel) increased 3.7% YoY.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, capacity is expected to range between down 0.75% to up 2.25% YoY. RASM is expected to be down 4% to flat YoY. CASM ex-fuel is expected to be up 3-5% YoY.

