JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Robin Hayes — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Dave. Good morning, everyone. I hope you’re doing okay. As we’ve done in previous earnings calls, since the pandemic began, I would like to pause and remember a lost crew members; one of the 10 we have now lost to COVID-19. Garrick Gam [Phonetic] was part of our ground operations team at JFK since 2005 and his teammates will remember him for his kindness, his passion and warmth, and his willingness to always go above and beyond. Our thoughts go out to Garrick’s family and friends, to all of our crew members that knew him and also everyone so impacted by this pandemic.

Now, I’d like to recognize our 20,000 crew members for their unwavering commitment to serve our customers. 2020 was a year like no other. And as the COVID-19 pandemic challenged our industry in ways we have never seen before, our crew members rose to the occasion and delivered on our mission to inspire humanity. The very foundation of our business model, our culture, our passion, our customer service and our focus on safety, continue to guide us as we march towards recovery.

At JetBlue, we have been investing in our culture of over 20 years and our longstanding commitment to empowering our crew members is now more important than ever. As a service company, the pandemic and cries for social justice have underscored our role in reducing biases that have existed for too long. We are starting 2021 with a reinvigorated diversity, equity and inclusion plan. Our commitment is to better embed DEI into the fabric of JetBlue and to continue our minority and female representation in officer and director ranks — continue to increase our minority and female representation in officer and director ranks between now and the end of 2025. We are also reinforcing our commitment to invest in our crew members and improve the access to development opportunities. Lastly, we intend to better reflect the diverse communities and cultures we serve in all areas of JetBlue.

We believe JetBlue will continue to set the standard in our industry with our comprehensive ESG strategy, and were the first airline with FASB reporting. Our commitment to the environment is to reduce emissions across our business as we respond to the changing expectations of our customers, crew members and owners. Today, we are the only U.S. airline that has achieved carbon neutrality for all domestic flights. We also intend to achieve net carbon emissions across all of our operations — net zero-carbon emissions across all our operations by the end of 2040 at the latest. Our plan is to accomplish these goals through a fuel-efficient aircraft, expanding our use of sustainable aviation fuels, and purchasing carbon offsets. Later this year, we plan to publish our annual ESG report, detailing new initiative, strategies and disclosures and we’ll continue our conversations with all our stakeholders. I’m proud that while we are in the middle of a pandemic, our team continues to prioritize our work on ESG.

Now, let’s move to Slide 4 of our presentation. In the fourth quarter, we reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.53. Despite the financial results, I’m proud of what our crew members have accomplished in this extraordinary year, and I could not be more confident about our future. Our team has not only managed through the ongoing demand challenges, but also have made important progress on strategic initiatives, including revenue, capacity and cost actions. Through this work, we believe we will emerge as a stronger JetBlue.

Moving to Slide 5. We continue on our path to recovery, which consists of three steps: first, reducing our cash burn, second, rebuilding our margins; and third, repairing our balance sheet. As we moved through 2020 and meaningfully reduced our cash burn, and we are now starting to shift our focus to rebuilding our margins. We remain cautiously optimistic that demand trends will improve later this year. More importantly, this crisis has made us a more agile, creative and resilient airline. And we believe our initiatives will allow us to emerge with structurally better margins.

Let’s start with our network plan. We have taken aggressive actions to protect cash and remain relevant in our focus cities and announced over 80 new markets, while accelerating our expansion in historically constrained markets such as New York and LAX. We are thrilled to incorporate new aircraft into our fleet that will support our network plans. This year, we are bringing in the game-changing A220 and it’s fantastic economics. We’ll also fly the low-density A321neo and the A321LR, both of which include our incredibly exciting new mint product, which will carry forward our success in disrupting and reimagining premium travel at significantly lower fares.

We’re so excited to shortly launch our landmark Northeast alliance with American Airlines. This is a truly innovative partnership between two independent airlines. Through our different business models, we expect to expand flying in highly constrained markets and bring more low fares to more customers. We plan to offer new and increased flight options, improved schedules, better connections and more competitive fares. Our customers will have access to more domestic and international destination and an improved frequent flyer program. For JetBlue, this alliance will help us recover more quickly, while also protecting jobs.

Beyond fleet and network, we plan to continue to enhance our digital experience and develop our JetBlue travel products offering. Last year, we relaunched JetBlue Vacations, bringing innovative new benefit to vacation packages such as personalized service in destination, travel perks, payment flexibility, and a best price guarantee. We also enhanced our travel insurance product. We are now working to scale up our platform to help our customers easily add products for their travel plans with JetBlue. The initial results are encouraging and we believe that as leisure traffic returns, we will see attach rates improving compared to our pre-COVID rates.

Lastly, we remain committed to keeping our costs low and ensuring that our efforts across JetBlue translate into better margins and higher earnings. We continue to find meaningful opportunities to both — in both our fixed and variable cost structures, which reinforces our low-cost, low-fare leisure model. Steve will provide more detail on our 2021 cost plan and how this adds to the cost savings we achieved through our structural cost program.

Of course, all these efforts would not be possible without our incredible crew members. I want to thank them for their personal sacrifice as this crisis has impacted their lives with reduced hours and reduced paychecks. And on behalf of all of our crew members, I want to thank our government leaders, particularly at the U.S. Treasury for their continued and vital support for our industry, which has helped save many jobs.

We are, as we all know, navigating the most challenging times in our history. But we are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel. Our team will continue to do everything we can to protect the future of JetBlue, protect our crew members and emerge as a stronger airline.

Joanna, over to you.

Joanna Geraghty — President and Chief Operating Officer

Thank you, Robin. First, a shout out to our crew members who continue to manage all of the challenges and operational complexities associated with COVID. They are delivering a safe and healthy experience day in and day out for our customers and have truly been at the center of our Safety from the Ground Up Program. They continue to instill confidence that flying remains a safe mode of travel. And thanks to them, we saw, in 2020, one of the highest NPS scores in our recorded history.

Consistently delivering on our safety commitments remains one of the top reasons why customers are returning to air travel and why when given the choice, they are choosing JetBlue. And we continue to evolve our program to reflect the most current information about COVID and addressing the areas that customers tell us they need to see addressed to get them flying again. Our focus remains on cleanliness, reduce touchpoints and air quality. And we are also prioritizing efforts to educate our customers about the changing regulatory requirements associated with air travel, including testing, quarantine and documentation requirements. We know that many customers want to travel and we are trying to help them more easily navigate the landscape.

We are working with CommonPass, a health records platform in certain markets to help customers easily validate their COVID status prior to travel. We have an eye toward including verifiable vaccine information in such a platform as we believe this will be an important part of future travel. We are also offering pre-departure and arrival testing options in Boston and JFK with XpresCheck and we continue to grow our partnership with Vault Health, providing customers with a home-based testing option, both within the United States and internationally. We will continue to work on options that help our customers more easily navigate this landscape, while also pivoting to vaccine documentation.

Moving to Slide 7. In the fourth quarter, our revenue declined 67% year-over-year. This marks a 9 point sequential improvement from the prior quarter, and while demand improved in October, booking trends slowed in November following increasing case counts and the CDC recommendation to avoid travel during the holidays. However, even with this headwind, we were pleased to close the quarter with the December holidays providing our highest traffic volumes since the start of the pandemic.

During the fourth quarter, our Latin and Caribbean franchise continued to perform relatively well with demand being led by our VFR markets, as well as a modest increase of customers traveling to leisure markets. All of our domestic regions also saw revenue growth quarter-over-quarter with Florida markets having the greatest improvement domestically. Despite this progress in the fourth quarter, our geographic challenges persist with elevated case counts and continued quarantine measures, particularly, in the Northeast and California.

For the first quarter of 2021, our planning assumption for revenue is a decline between 65% and 70% versus the first quarter of 2019. We saw increased demand from Martin Luther King weekend and are seeing a similar pattern for Presidents Day weekend, but we do not anticipate traffic to reach the levels of late December. The CDC order, effective earlier this week, requiring all customers over the age of two to present a negative COVID test before entering the U.S. is also pressuring bookings in our international markets. As a result of these international travel restrictions, we are seeing increased leisure demand to Florida, including our new Blue cities of Miami and Key West. However, Florida fares are low with relatively high levels of industry capacity.

Our revenue plan for 2021 continues to evolve, and as we’ve said all along, we do not expect that recovery will be linear. We believe that we will begin to see material revenue recovery when there is a meaningful and sustained decrease in COVID case counts. As proof points, we saw demand accelerate back in May and August when case counts started to decline. We expect to see much of the same as case counts decrease in the coming weeks and months, particularly in the Northeast, where we believe demand may accelerate at a higher pace, given more stringent quarantines. We are optimistic that this decrease will come when there is increased immunity across the population. We also believe that governments will adjust travel restrictions with decrease in case counts, further fueling demand. At present, the booking curve is relatively short. As case counts come down, customers will be able to more confidently plan future trips, leading to a lengthening of the booking curve.

As we move to a recovery phase, we believe that our predominantly leisure footprint and low-cost structure supported by our strategic initiatives should position JetBlue well, exiting the pandemic.

We are excited about our recent upgrade to a new revenue management system, part of our continuous improvement in our revenue management tools. The system enables us to better forecast demand and better understand customer elasticity, which is a key tool for driving increased revenue. We are also implementing EMD capabilities that will allow us to sell ancillary products more broadly and also to price them more dynamically. We also continue to optimize our ancillary offerings, making our product and price proposition more competitive and more attractive to customers. We remain very pleased with the up-sell behavior of fare options 2.0 since the rollout in 2019. As we continue to refine and improve our segmentation strategy, we will announce updates to fare option features in the coming weeks.

We’ve made additional strides toward a direct distribution strategy and have reduced the number of external partners that we work with. There are numerous channels for our customers to view our fares and offerings, but we are always encouraging them to book their travel at JetBlue.com.

Lastly, and certainly not least, our loyalty program is an area ripe for evolution. We see an opportunity for JetBlue to grow our revenue base substantially over the coming years via personalization and a program tailored to different types of customers and their preferences. We are also currently out with an RFP for our co-brand partnership to enhance our value proposition to the customers.

Turning to capacity on Slide 8. In the fourth quarter, our flown capacity declined 47% year-over-year. For the first quarter of 2021, our planning assumption is for capacity to decline at least 40% versus Q1 2019. The sequential growth is driven in part by expectations for improving demand trends in the back half of the quarter, and also by the extension of the Payroll Support Program, which brings down our cash breakeven load factors despite the headwinds of high fuel prices and seasonally lower fares.

I want to recognize the many JetBlue teams who’ve been managing the peaks and troughs of the quarter, quickly ramping up the operation to over 700 flights per day during the holiday and dialing our flights back to less than 300 per day during troughs. We continue to adjust our flying to areas of relative strength and over 15% of our capacity in the first quarter of 2021 is in new markets. We’ve been quick to add new flying in areas of strength, but also quick to pull capacity in underperforming areas. Thank you to our network team for finding new and creative opportunities to deploy our fleet to support cash generation and the financial sustainability of JetBlue, as well as our operations, customer experience, and revenue teams for executing these opportunities so well.

As we move through 2021, we plan to bring capacity back in line with demand trends, addressing short-term pressures, while solidify our long-term position in our focus cities. Thank you again to our crew members for closing out another year with their commitment to safety during what has been the most challenging year in JetBlue’s history.

With that, over to you, Steve.

Steve Priest — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Joanna. And good morning everyone. I would like to add my thanks to our crew members for doing a phenomenal job in 2020 taking care of each other and our customers and ensuring the financial health of JetBlue.

Turning to Slide 10 and a brief overview of our financial results for the quarter. Revenue was $661 million, down 67% year-over-year. Operating expenses were down 38% year-over-year. Excluding the benefit from CARES Act and charges related to fleets and voluntary leave programs for our crew members, operating expenses were down 34% year-over-year. GAAP loss per diluted share was $1.34 and adjusted loss per diluted share was $1.53.

Moving on to Slide 11. As Robin mentioned, we continue to make progress towards recovery, reducing our cash burn, laying the foundation to rebuild our margins and remaining committed to balance sheet repair. Our average daily cash burn for the fourth quarter was $6.7 million towards the lower end of the $6 million to $8 million range previously expected. This was a result of variable cost savings achieved through our balanced approach to capacity and the actions to minimize fixed costs across our business.

At the end of December, our total liquidity, including restricted and unrestricted cash, was $3.1 billion or 38% of our 2019 revenue. Our liquidity includes funds from the equity transaction we executed in December and sale leasebacks to finance aircraft deliveries. Starting this quarter, we will transition from reporting all-in cash burn to EBITDA. We believe that this metric brings better visibility to JetBlue’s underlying performance as we move towards recovery. We estimate our EBITDA for the first quarter will range between negative $525 million to $625 million, reflecting similar revenue trends for the fourth quarter, but also manifesting recent cost pressures from rents and landing fees, as well as fuel prices. For reference, we have included a reconciliation table in the Appendix section of our presentation. As Joanna mentioned, we are starting the year with challenging demand trends and how we fall within the planned EBITDA range will depend on the pace of revenue recovery during the quarter.

Turning to Slide 12. During the fourth quarter, our adjusted operating expenses declined 34% year-over-year. This excludes the payroll benefit from CARES Act of $49 million. The CARES Act benefit related to employee retention credits for $36 million. It also included a $15 million charge related to fleet impairments and $1 million in charges related to crew member opt-out programs. This performance, relative to our expectations, was driven by our capacity actions and solid cost execution during the quarter.

Our working assumption for the first quarter is a reduction in our total operating expenses of approximately 25% year-over-two. The sequential quarterly increase is driven by our capacity plan and external cost headwinds, particularly rents and landing fees, as well as fuel prices. We anticipate some of these cost pressures will normalize over time as traffic volumes recover.

Moving to Slide 13. We continue to take aggressive approach to improve our cost structure and to help rebuild our margins. Our 2021 plan reduces our total operating costs by over $1.2 billion compared to 2019. We believe that executing our plan will put us on a path to emerge from the crisis with better CASM, ex-fuel in 2022 than 2019. Naturally, achieving our plan will be a function of demand recovery, bringing back capacity and ultimately taking our aircraft utilization to pre-crisis levels. In order to achieve our unit cost growth and improve our margins going forward, we are targeting a reduction in our 2021 fixed costs between $150 million to $200 million compared to 2019. For perspective, this is a 6% decline on our fixed cost base on a 6% larger fleet year-over-two.

Our fixed cost savings will come from our support functions and business partners. We’ve restarted our support footprint through crew member opt-out programs and consolidating our real estate assets and plan on driving additional efficiencies across JetBlue. This includes automation, standardization of internal processes and, of course, aggressively managing our discretionary spend. Throughout 2020, we worked closely with our business partners to adjust our commitments and secure rate reductions, as well as payments modifications. This year, we will continue collaborating with them to right-size our contracts, increase the variable components of our pricing and further drive down our overall costs.

In addition to our work on fixed costs, we are aligning the variable portion of our cost structure to our capacity and network plan. We are focused on achieving savings by optimizing engine maintenance events, as we bring aircraft back to the operation and continuing to drive frontline productivity with the support of technology. Moreover, we are incorporating more fuel-efficient aircrafts into our fleet and increasing fuel efficiency measures throughout the operation.

We do expect some headwinds in 2021, which will undoubtedly develop, including investment to protect the health and safety of our customers. Low cost remains an absolutely strategic focus of JetBlue. At the beginning of 2020, we reported the completion of our structural cost program, resulting in run rate savings which will manifest in our P&L as we return to growth. We look forward to continuing the momentum and controlling our unit cost trajectory over the next few years.

Moving to Slide 14. In the fourth quarter, we took delivery of two A321neo’s and our first A320 aircraft, bringing our year-end fleet count to 267 aircrafts. During 2021, we expect delivery of seven A320, five A321neo’s and three A321LRs with annual capex of approximately $1 billion. For the swing of periods, 2020 to 2022, we lowered our capex by $2 billion compared to our pre-pandemic time. Our reworked order book would support our network strategy, protect our A320 deliveries, a platform we expect to deliver 30% lower direct operating cost per seat compared to our A1 [Phonetic] launches.

Moving to Slide 15. We continue to have one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry with a debt-to-cap ratio of 57% at the year end of 2020. We believe our current liquidity, our efforts to reduce cash burn, and our balance sheet strength will enable us to navigate the demand challenges of 2021. This quarter, we anticipate receiving over $500 million from the second round of the COVID Payroll Support Program, helping us protect jobs at JetBlue.

I’ll close with a final thank you to all of our crew members. We remain confident in our ability to protect JetBlue and position us for better days ahead. Although 2021 will be another challenging year, we remain nimble and continue to execute on our cost plan and commercial initiatives. We believe our hard work will begin to pay off and will make us stronger for the years to come.

With that, we will now take your questions.

David Fintzen — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thanks, everyone. We’re now ready for the question and answer session with the analysts. Please go ahead with the instructions.

