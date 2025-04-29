Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q1 2025 adj. loss widens on lower revenues
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2025. The airline company’s revenues declined 3% during the three months.
The company reported a net loss of $208 million or $0.59 per share for the March quarter, compared to a loss of $716 million or $2.11 per share in the same period of 2024. On an adjusted basis, loss per share was $0.59, compared to a loss of $0.43 per share last year.
At $2.14 billion, first-quarter revenue was down 3% year-over-year, reflecting a decrease in passenger revenues. During the quarter, capacity decreased 4.3%.
“As we continue to monitor the evolving macro backdrop, we are evaluating all levers available to us to boost profitability and preserve cash, including additional capacity reductions, targeted cost savings, and further evaluation of our fleet retirement schedule. Given the macroeconomic uncertainty, we are not re-affirming our prior full-year guidance,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s CEO.
Prior Performance
