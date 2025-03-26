JKS Earnings: Highlights of JinkoSolar’s Q4 2024 results

JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (NYSE: JKS) Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting a net loss and lower revenues.

Revenues of the China-based solar panel maker dropped 37% annually to $2.83 billion in the December quarter. Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders, excluding special items, was $52.2 million in Q4, compared to a profit in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $64.9 million or $1.26 per ADS for the fourth quarter. Total solar module shipments decreased 5% year-over-year to 26,462 MW during the three months.