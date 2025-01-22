Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
JNJ Earnings: All you need to know about Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2024 earnings results
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Reported sales increased 5.3% year-over-year to $22.5 billion. Operational sales growth was 6.7%.
Net earnings decreased 17% to $3.4 billion, or $1.41 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 10.9% to $2.04.
Revenue surpassed projections while earnings came in line with estimates.
For full-year 2025, the company expects reported sales of $89.2-90.0 billion and adjusted EPS of $10.50-10.70.
The stock stayed red in premarket hours on Wednesday.
