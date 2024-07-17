Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Reported sales increased 4.3% year-over-year to $22.4 billion. Operational sales growth was 6.6%.

Net income decreased 12.8% to $4.6 billion while EPS dropped 5.9% to $1.93. Adjusted EPS rose 10.2% to $2.82.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates.

For the full year of 2024, JNJ expects reported sales of $88.0-88.4 billion and adjusted EPS of $9.97-10.07.

The stock was down over 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

Prior performance