Johnson & Johnson beats in Q2; raises FY guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical giant reported Q2 sales of $23.3 billion, up 27% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.48 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
JNJ shares were trading flat immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 7.6% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Johnson & Johnson Q2 earnings call transcript
