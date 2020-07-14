JP Morgan reports 51% decline in net earnings for Q2 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Company (NYSE: JPM) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net revenue on a reported basis was $33 billion compared to $28.7 billion in the same period a year ago. Net revenue on a managed basis rose 15% to $33.8 billion.

Net income fell 51% to $4.7 billion, or $1.38 per share, driven by reserve builds across the firm.

Past Performance