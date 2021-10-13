Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan Chase’s Q3 2021 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Reported revenue inched up 1% year-over-year to $29.6 billion.
Net income rose 24% to $11.6 billion while EPS rose 28% to $3.74.
Assets under management were up 17% to $3 trillion.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infosys (INFY) Earnings: Q2 profit rises on 21% revenue growth, meets view
Management consulting company Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) on Wednesday reported higher revenues and profit for the second quarter of 2022. Earnings matched the consensus estimates, while revenues beat. The India-based
Delta Air Lines (DAL) flies above Q3 estimates: Infographic
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The airline company reported Q3 revenue of $9.15 billion, higher than the Wall
Key highlights from BlackRock (BLK) Q3 2021 earnings results
BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. The financial services giant reported Q3 revenue of $5.05 billion, up 16% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net