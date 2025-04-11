Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q1 2025 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Reported net revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $45.3 billion. Managed net revenue was $46 billion, also up 8%.
Net income was $14.6 billion, up 9% compared to last year, while earnings per share grew 14% to $5.07.
Net interest income was $23.4 billion, up 1% while non-interest revenue was $22.6 billion, up 17% from last year.
Prior performance
