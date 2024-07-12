Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q2 2024 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Reported revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $50.2 billion. Managed revenue rose 20% to $51 billion.
Net income grew 25% to $18.1 billion while EPS rose 29% to $6.12.
Average loans were up 6% whereas average deposits were down 1% YoY.
(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)
