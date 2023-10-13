JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q3 2023 earnings results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Reported net revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $39.8 billion. Managed net revenue rose 21% to $40.7 billion.

Net income grew 35% to $13.2 billion while EPS rose 39% to $4.33 compared to last year.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

Average loans were up 17% while average deposits were down 4% in the quarter.

The stock was up slightly in premarket hours on Friday.

