JPM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from JPMorgan’s Q3 2024 financial results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Reported net revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $42.6 billion. Managed revenue rose 6% to $43.3 billion.
Net income decreased 2% to $12.9 billion compared to last year while EPS grew 1% to $4.37.
The top and bottom line beat estimates, allowing the stock to rise over 1% in premarket hours on Friday.
Average loans and average deposits were both up 1% YoY in Q3.
