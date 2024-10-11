JPM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from JPMorgan’s Q3 2024 financial results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Reported net revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $42.6 billion. Managed revenue rose 6% to $43.3 billion.

Net income decreased 2% to $12.9 billion compared to last year while EPS grew 1% to $4.37.

The top and bottom line beat estimates, allowing the stock to rise over 1% in premarket hours on Friday.

Average loans and average deposits were both up 1% YoY in Q3.

