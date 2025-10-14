Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
JPMorgan (JPM) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Reported net revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $46.4 billion. Managed net revenue was $47.1 billion, up 9%.
Net income was $14.4 billion, up 12% from the prior year. Earnings per share rose 16% to $5.07.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations.
Net interest income, excluding Markets, was $23.4 billion, flat versus the prior year. Non-interest revenue, excluding Markets, was $14.8 billion, up 16% YoY. Non-interest expense was $24.3 billion, up 8% YoY.
“While there have been some signs of a softening, particularly in job growth, the US economy generally remained resilient. However, there continues to be a heightened degree of uncertainty stemming from complex geopolitical conditions, tariffs and trade uncertainty, elevated asset prices and the risk of sticky inflation.” – Jamie Dimon, CEO
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MS Earnings: All you need to know about Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2025 earnings results
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $18.2 billion. Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley rose 45% to $4.6
Bank of America (BAC) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total revenue, net of interest expense, was $28.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year, reflecting higher net interest
What to look for when Hasbro (HAS) reports Q3 2025 earnings results
Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) were up over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 31% year-to-date. The toy company is scheduled to report its earnings results for the