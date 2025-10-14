Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

JPMorgan (JPM) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Reported net revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $46.4 billion. Managed net revenue was $47.1 billion, up 9%.

Net income was $14.4 billion, up 12% from the prior year. Earnings per share rose 16% to $5.07.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

Net interest income, excluding Markets, was $23.4 billion, flat versus the prior year. Non-interest revenue, excluding Markets, was $14.8 billion, up 16% YoY. Non-interest expense was $24.3 billion, up 8% YoY.

“While there have been some signs of a softening, particularly in job growth, the US economy generally remained resilient. However, there continues to be a heightened degree of uncertainty stemming from complex geopolitical conditions, tariffs and trade uncertainty, elevated asset prices and the risk of sticky inflation.”Jamie Dimon, CEO

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

MS Earnings: All you need to know about Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2025 earnings results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $18.2 billion. Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley rose 45% to $4.6

Bank of America (BAC) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total revenue, net of interest expense, was $28.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year, reflecting higher net interest

What to look for when Hasbro (HAS) reports Q3 2025 earnings results

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) were up over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 31% year-to-date. The toy company is scheduled to report its earnings results for the

Tags

investment bankingMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top