Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Rami Rahim — Chief Executive Officer

Good afternoon, everyone. Like many of you on this call we’re continuing to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and take actions to both meet the needs of our customers and ensure the safety of our workforce. Most of our employees are continuing to work-from-home and successfully leveraging the various technologies enabled by the network to maintain a high level of productivity, despite the current environment. To this last point, I would like to reiterate my belief that the strategic importance of the global network has never been clearer and the long-term outlook for the markets we serve remain positive. We are investing not only to survive the current environment, but to capitalize on the opportunities our markets present and to come out stronger on the other side.

Now on to our results. We delivered solid results during the September quarter with revenue of $1.138 billion exceeding the midpoint of our guidance due to better than expected results in our service provider and enterprise verticals, both of which grew year-over-year. Upside in the areas, more than offset some lumpiness with our cloud customers. Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.43 within line with the midpoint of our forecast. Orders once again exceeded our expectations, particularly in our Enterprise business which saw double-digit order growth year-over-year despite the challenging macro backdrop. We are executing well in the current environment. We firmly believe we are taking share and that our technology differentiation along with our investments in go-to-market are enabling us to win at a time when challenging market condition, have been adversely affected our competitor. Our momentum is strong entering our fiscal fourth quarter and this momentum is increasing my confidence that we will be able to grow the business on an organic basis for the full year ’21.

With that said, I’d like to touch a bit on our strategy and some of the actions we are taking to win the next decade of networking. Specifically at the beginning of this year, we focused our sales team, product management teams and engineering teams on compelling and differentiated use cases, targeting the AI driven enterprise, automated solution and cloud ready data centers. We believe each of these use cases is likely to see very attractive market tailwinds over the next several years and focusing our resources on these specific areas should enable us to accelerate our growth as these opportunities unfold. It’s worth mentioning that each of these use cases span across the three industry verticals that we target and by focusing our resources on these areas, we should have the opportunity to speed time-to-market, accelerate share and leverage development costs across a wide base. While this alignment should position us to better capitalize on big opportunities like the move to AI driven cloud managed architecture 400 gig and 5G in the years to come, the early feedback from our teams have been incredibly positive and we are already starting to see the benefits of this alignment, which you’ll hear me discuss more in future calls.

Now I’d like to provide some additional insight into the quarter and address some of the key developments we are seeing within our core verticals. Starting with the Enterprise. We are particularly encouraged by the improved momentum we are seeing as this business experienced double-digit sequential growth and slightly grew on a year-over-year basis. We saw improved momentum in the US and Asia, which more than offset weakness in Europe. Order growth was solid and exceeded our expectations, particularly in the North American enterprise and US federal vertical.

Based on our results, we believe we are taking share a dynamic we expect to continue in the future. Our optimism is fueled by the customer response to our AI driven enterprise vision, which we began executing to early last year. This effort started with an investment in go-to-market head count and was followed shortly thereafter with the acquisition of Mist Systems. These moves have not only enabled us to broaden our reach but also added some game changing AI and cloud management technology, which we are extending across our Enterprise portfolio. The Mist technology truly differentiated and has enabled our customers not only improve network performance but also to capture material operational savings and deliver significant improvements in end-user experience. The differentiation of Mist, which has been extended to our wired offerings, can be seen in the order momentum, I mentioned this quarter. To this point Mist reported another record quarter with new logos once again growing more than 100% year-over-year and orders rising more than 180% year-over-year.

We also saw very strong adoption of our Mist Wired Assurance capabilities and corresponding pull-through of our EX switching portfolio, which positively impacted orders in the Q3 timeframe and should benefit revenue on a go-forward basis. To this point joint Mist and EX orders exceeded $200 million annualized run rate in the Q3 timeframe. Our investments in go-to-market are beginning to pay off and we are also seeing positive momentum in the channel, both of which are creating optimism that the success we have been seeing is likely to continue in future quarters.

Our agreement to acquire 128 Technology represents the next step in our AI driven enterprise evolution. 128 Technology, a truly unique and operate customers material benefit over any alternative SD-WAN solution today. Some of the benefits include much lower hardware cost, much lower latency and significantly lower bandwidth costs. In addition to these benefits, customers will see application performance improve and users will receive a better overall experience. 128 Technology’s user centric SD-WAN is the perfect complement to our AI driven enterprise solution, delivering market-leading insights and automation from client to cloud. I expect our enterprise momentum to build in the quarters to come and believe this business is positioned to not only grow organically and take share in 2020, but also in 2021 and beyond.

Our service provider segment also saw very healthy result in the September quarter, growing 5% year-over-year despite ongoing challenges from a supply chain perspective, although we are continuing to see some COVID-19 related capacity benefits, we believe the primary driver of the service provider strength we are seeing continues to be our efforts to diversify this business across customers, products and geographies. Similar to Q2, we continue to benefit from the strength with our US cable customers as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 carriers in international markets. We also saw solid demand for our switching product in addition to our routing solutions. While we did see some weakening in our SP Security business, we believe this was a function of timing, I would note that the pipeline here remain strong.

Our diversification efforts are only likely to strengthen as we increasingly target access aggregation and net for routing opportunities and introduce new software-centric testing and automation capabilities acquired through Netround that further enhance our ability to win in these growing areas of the routing market or historically we have in place. Based on Q3 results and Q4 pipeline, we continue to believe our Service Provider business is likely to see a mid single-digit decline in 2020. While we acknowledge, some of our service provider customers are continuing to face business challenges that may impact their ability to spend in future quarters, based on our recent momentum and customer conversation, we believe this business has the potential to further stabilize in 2021.

Our Cloud business came in slightly weaker than we originally expected. We believe the decline on both a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis was largely a function of lumpiness following five consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth. We believe this lumpiness reflects normal customer consumption patterns. Our cloud backlog remains healthy and we believe the general spending outlook from a hyperscale and Tier 2 customers remain favorable. We believe we are holding our WAN footprint and are increasingly optimistic regarding our potential to gain datacenter share in the years to come. While we now believe our Cloud business is likely to be flat to slightly up for the full year 2020, we remain confident in our ability to grow this business in ’21 and beyond.

Importantly, we are continuing to make progress on 400 gig with additional wins, the strong pipeline of opportunities in both our Cloud and Service Provider segment. While many of our wins are addressing wider use cases where we have historically been strong, we’ve also secured net new switching opportunities including a design win with a top 10 cloud provider. We continue to expand our 400 gig product set and deliver new features needed to gain share in this critical market. We believe we have the right products and customer engagement to both protect our wider footprint and capture switching share as the 400 gig cycle unfolds across our Cloud and carrier customers in the years to come. We continue to expect the 400 gig opportunity to begin in earnest next year with the revenue starting to become material during the second half of next year.

Our Software revenue represented less than 10% of sales for a second consecutive quarter due to a lower mix of certain products that drive higher on box attach rate of perpetual licenses. That said, we continue to see strong adoption of our Mist and security subscriptions and our efforts to transition certain perpetual software offering to term-based subscription are beginning to drive improved results. We believe growth in these recurring software offering is an encouraging dynamic that should improve visibility over time and gives us confidence in the long-term outlook for our software revenues. I’d like to mention that our services team delivered another solid quarter and continued to grow on a year-over-year basis due to strong renewals and service attach rates. Our services team continues to execute extremely well and ensure our customers receive an excellent experience.

I would like to extend my thanks to our customers, partners and shareholders for their continued support and confidence in Juniper. I especially want to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication, which is essential to creating value for our stakeholders.

I will now turn the call over to Ken, who will discuss our quarterly financial results in more detail.

Ken Miller — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Rami, and good afternoon everyone. I will start by discussing our third quarter results and then provide some color on our outlook. We ended the third quarter of 2020 at $1.138 billion in revenue, above the midpoint of our guidance range. Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.43 was in line with the midpoint of our guidance. Revenue was up slightly, showing year-over-year growth for the first time this year. While lead times improved on a sequential basis, we continue to experience supply constraints and lead times remain extended on certain products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking at our revenue by vertical. On a sequential basis, service provider and enterprise grew while cloud declined as expected. On a year-over-year basis, service provider grew 5% showing year-over-year growth for the first time in 13 quarters. Enterprise grew slightly and exceeded our expectations. Strength in our service provider and enterprise verticals more than offset a 7% year-over-year decline in Cloud. We saw revenue in all geographies grow on a sequential basis. From a technology perspective, on a year-over-year basis routing increased 6%, while switching decreased 5% and security decreased 23%. Our Services business grew 4% year-over-year.

In reviewing our top 10 customers for the quarter. Four were Cloud, five were service provider and one was in Enterprise. Our top 10 customers accounted for 31% of our total revenue as compared to 34% in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross margins were 59.0%, which was below our expectations, primarily due to mix. If it weren’t for the elevated logistics and other supply chain related costs due to COVID-19, we would have posted non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 60%. Non-GAAP operating expenses were down 2% year-over-year and flat sequentially, which was in line with our guidance range.

Our operating expenses in the third quarter benefited from COVID-19 related savings. Cash flow from operations was $116 million. We paid $66 million in dividends, reflecting a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share and repurchased $100 million worth of shares in the quarter. Total cash, cash equivalents and investments at the end of the third quarter of 2020 was $2.6 billion, essentially flat from the second quarter.

Now I’d like to provide some color on our guidance, which you could find detailed in the CFO Commentary available on our Investor Relations website. As a reminder, our guidance includes the impact of the acquisition of Netrounds but excludes any impact from the pending acquisition of 128 Technology. At the midpoint of our Q4 guidance, we expect to see sequential revenue and earnings growth. Confidence in our forecast is driven by strong backlog and healthy momentum. Our Q4 forecast assumes sequential growth in our Enterprise and Cloud verticals and a slight sequential decline in service provider. We expect to see sequential volume driven improvements in our non-GAAP gross margin. In addition, we expect logistics and other supply chain related costs due to the effects of the ongoing pandemic to remain elevated, but slightly lower than Q3 levels.

We expect fourth quarter non-GAAP operating expense to be modestly up from Q3 levels. We remain focused on prudent cost management, while continuing to invest to capture future opportunities. We expect non-GAAP other income and expense or OI&E be an expensed at approximately $15 million on a net basis in Q4 and remain at this level in future periods. The expected negative impact on OI&E is due to the lower interest rate environment, our capital return initiatives and recently announced acquisitions.

Turning to our capital return program. Our Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share to be paid during the fourth quarter. We remain committed to paying our dividend and will remain opportunistic with respect to share buybacks. While there is a lot unknown about the future due to the pandemic and other macroeconomic uncertainty, before we move on to Q&A, I would like to provide a few comments on our outlook for 2021. Presuming no further COVID-19 related economic deterioration, based on the current momentum we are seeing and the investments we are making to capitalizing opportunities ahead, we expect to return to organic revenue growth on a full year basis in 2021. Assuming the pending acquisition of 128 Technology’s closes, we expect nearly a point of additional revenue growth, which we would expect to be weighted towards the second half of 2021. We expect full-year 2021 non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 60%, up from 2020 levels. The improvement is expected to be driven by increased volume, software sales and our value engineering efforts. We also expect to see a gradual reduction in COVID-19 related costs through the course of 2021. As a reminder, our gross margin tends to be seasonally lower with gradual volume related improvement throughout the course of the year. We expect 2020 non-GAAP operating margin to be approximately flat year-over-year as improved gross margin will be offset by increased cost related to the pending acquisition of 128 Technology’s, a gradual normalization of COVID related savings and targeted investments to capitalize on growth opportunities ahead. Due to lower cash and investment balances, combined with lower investment yields, we expect a negative impact to non-GAAP OI&E in 2021. We expect non-GAAP EPS to grow slightly faster than revenue. Our long-term financial objectives have not changed. We plan to deliver sustainable revenue growth, improved operating margin and earnings expansion over time. In closing, I would like to thank our team for their continued dedication and commitment to Juniper’s success, especially in this challenging environment.

Now I’d like to open the call for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

At this time we’ll be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Ittai Kidron with Oppenheimer. You may proceed with your question.

Ittai Kidron — Oppenheimer — Analyst

Thanks. Hey guys, nice quarter. Couple of questions from me. First on the switching side. You’ve talked about the progress clearly of your campus, which is with Mist, that you’re seeing a pull-through, but the overall category was still down 5%. Should I interpret this to mean that the datacenter switching was weak in the quarter, if you can give us some color around that? And then second question is around the macro, clearly you sound more confident here heading into towards the end of the year and that’s great to hear. But we are starting to see second wave kind of shutdowns happening in Europe, here and there on a selective basis, perhaps not as extensive, but nonetheless happening in Europe. Can you give us some thoughts on what are you hearing from your people over there and how you’ve incorporated that potential risk into your outlook?

Rami Rahim — Chief Executive Officer

Yes, thanks for the question Ittai. I’ll address both of your questions and maybe Ken will add some additional color on the macro question. The short answer to the Switching question is that no, actually, datacenter momentum has been quite strong for us. So why is it that we saw a 5% reduction or year-over-year decline in revenue for Switching, it’s entirely or the vast majority of it is due to the dynamics around a large hyperscaler deployments of our Switching Technology in wide area use cases. If you look at our Switching performance in the datacenter for both enterprise and service provider, it’s actually up and up meaningfully. So we’re actually quite encouraged with the products, the technology that we’re offering, as well as the momentum we’re seeing in the market. And I think our focus on solutions for the datacenter in both the Telco and the Enterprise is actually paying off for us.

On macro, certainly were not immune to major disruptions second wave issues and so forth. But thus far we have been quite encouraged with the momentum, the order strength we’re seeing in all of our vertical, in particular in Service Provider and the Enterprise in the Q3 timeframe. I think at this point we’re — our visibility is good enough to say that in the service provider space, we can see mid single-digit declines all up for the year, which is actually meaningfully better than last year. In the Enterprise, expect to see growth for the full year now based on the momentum and the visibility that we have, and cloud provider flat to low single-digit growth is actually very much realistic again considering the momentum today as well as our outlook for the rest of the year. And Ken will add.

Ken Miller — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, I mean, I would just add to 2021, obviously there is a fair amount of uncertainty, but our current working assumption is we’re presuming no further economic deterioration and the macro environment remains roughly the same in 2021 as it did in 2020. So we’re not presuming it gets materially worse nor materially better throughout 2021. That’s really our base case assumption right now.

Ittai Kidron — Oppenheimer — Analyst

Very good. Good luck, guys. Thanks.

Rami Rahim — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Ken Miller — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Rod Hall with Goldman Sachs. You may proceed with your question.

Rod Hall — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Yes, thank you for the question. I have two, actually regarding kind of forward sales. So I wanted to ask you what the ACX pipeline is looking like. And if you were to gain footprint when is there, particularly in Europe, what do you think the timing on that might be, would it be middle of next year, would it be earlier, just kind of curious how that sales pipeline is developing for ACX? And then secondly on higher speed MPC line card, I wonder, could you talk about how far through the upgrade process you are out there? Like how much runway you think you’ve got in terms of higher speed MPC upgrade? Thanks.

Rami Rahim — Chief Executive Officer

Yes, thanks for the questions, Rod. So both questions are actually pertaining to our automated WAN solutions use cases that we are addressing. In the ACX specifically, this is a product that addresses our metro end-to-end use cases. We are still in the early stages of completing that solution. And what we have is the initial ACX product or Mern product that we just introduced into the market the ACX710 that’s actually has very encouraging early momentum, that coupled with some of our MX portfolio, some of our older ACX product lines and very importantly, here is the solutions that we’re gluing together with end-to-end automation through some of our organic efforts, smart partnerships, and then, very recently, our acquisition of Netround, which is an end-to-end Assurance Solution for our Service Provider customers in particular, I think that’s starting to come together and we’re starting to see early momentum, but it’s still early days and I expect that by the time we get into next year, probably second half next year, we’ll have enough of the solution that we should see a bit more momentum.

On your question around MPC, it took us quite some time to get the MPC product that we had introduced into the market now a while back. These are line cards for the MX product line. Complete in terms of the features required for use cases that the majority of our service provider customers were interested in, that’s mostly behind us at this point. Then there is a certification cycle. Now we are actually starting to see some decent revenue ramp still early, but I expect that to continue to benefit us in the future. And in fact some of the — we have about further stabilization in the Service Provider business is a result of the fact that we have these newer product that we’re now selling to our customers.

Rod Hall — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Do you have any percentage sort of estimate on how far through that revenue opportunity you are Rami or I mean is it sort of 10% or are you further through it? Can you give us any idea?

Rami Rahim — Chief Executive Officer

All I will say at this point is that, its still fairly low as a percentage of total, whether it’s orders or revenue its still very low.

Rod Hall — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Great. Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Paul Silverstein with Cowen. You may proceed with your question.

Paul Silverstein — Cowen and Company — Analyst

Thanks guys for taking the question. Ken, can you discuss what you’re seeing in terms of pricing in both the Service Provider and the Cloud markets? And also a broader question for both of you in terms of the competitive dynamics that you’re seeing your position relative to obviously relative to Cisco, but also relative to your other competitors out there in particular and Switching and HPE. I recognize this is an awfully big market and you’re still small part of it. So you may not be coming across the competitive aspect may be less rather than more, but I am curious what you’re seeing? Then I have a follow-up.

Ken Miller — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So I’ll touch on the pricing part and pass it to Rami from the competitive aspect, but on the pricing front, we’re not seeing a material change, Paul. I mean, as you know, the pricing is always been competitive in this industry. You do see price erosion on a per-bit basis year-to-year and we’re not seeing anything unusual in the pricing curve going forward. So really nothing to note from a chain perspective on the pricing front this quarter nor in our future plans.

Rami Rahim — Chief Executive Officer

And just to answer your question, Paul, about the competitive dynamics. I mean we obviously have always been in a very competitive environment, competitive landscape. I’d like to think about our competitive differentiation from a use case standpoint. So if you look at the AI-driven Enterprise, where Mist this overarching cloud solution that delivers the manageability and assurance to enterprises, I really am very pleased with our win rate, the fact that we have a solution that is highly differentiated

