Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts
Kalyan Jewellers India Limited (KALYANKJIL) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
KALYANKJIL Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Kalyan Jewellers India Limited (NSE : KALYANKJIL) Q4 2021 earnings call dated May. 28, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Kalyan Jewellers Q4 FY ’21 Results Conference Call, hosted by Axis Capital Limited. [Operator Instructions] And there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. [Operator Instructions]
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anand Shah from Axis Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Infographic: Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) performance in Q1
Dollar Tree (NYSE: DLTR) reported first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday. The discount store reported a 6% increase in Q1 net sales to $6.48 billion. The company
Infographic: How Best Buy (BBY) performed in Q1 2022
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Enterprise revenues increased to $11.6 billion from $8.5 billion in the same period a year ago. Enterprise
Dollar General posts flat revenues, but beats the market in Q1
Dollar General (NYSE: DG) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The discount store chain reported Q1 revenue of $8.4 billion, down 0.6% year-over-year, but