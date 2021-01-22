Kansas City Southern (KSU) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Kansas City Southern Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to introduce you to Ashley Thorne, Vice President of Investor Relations for Kansas City Southern. Please go ahead.

Ashley Thorne — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thanks, Jason.

Good morning, and thank you for joining Kansas City Southern fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings call.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that this presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act as amended. Actual results could materially differ from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors or combination of factors, including, but not limited to, the risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in other reports filed by us with the SEC. Forward-looking statements reflect the information only as of the date on which they are made. KCS does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, developments or other information.

And with that, it is now my pleasure to introduce Kansas City Southern’s President and CEO, Pat Ottensmeyer.

Patrick J. Ottensmeyer — President and Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Thank you, Ashley, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call.

I’m going to go ahead and just move directly to slide 5 with a summary of the quarter and a couple of comments here. As the headline indicates, we really had a strong quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020, with some significant challenges. And we’ll talk about the challenges and the impact they had on our results a couple of times here. And you can see here, revenue declined 5% versus previous year, and that was impacted by the teachers’ outage in Southern Mexico blocking our line from Lazaro Partners to Morelia in Mexico City, and we’ll share some detail and the impact of that in the comments that follow. And obviously, fourth quarter results, particularly operating ratio and earnings per share and revenue, obviously, impacted by that event as well as some elevated casualty expense, which was really an unusual quarter. I think Mike Upchurch has told me that was the highest casualty related expenses we’ve had in well over 10 years.

If you look at the chart at the bottom of this slide, we’ve shown operating ratio and earnings per share in a way that try to highlight comparable results to prior period as well as focusing on some of the core results. I will mention in the adjusted operating ratio column, the 62.4% last year to 60.2%. That 60.2% does include the impact of some of these significant challenges and unusual level of impact. Mike Upchurch will — again, will cover this in more detail later. But about 1 point on the operating ratio due to the Lazaro outages and about 1.6 points, 160 basis points, related to unusual level of casualties.

So with that, we’ll put 2020 in the books and move on to slide 6, which I think is probably more interesting to all of you on the call, which is our outlook. We’re reinstating multi-year outlook here. Obviously withdrew some of our guidance over the course of 2020 due to the circumstances that everyone’s aware of. So, we are expecting revenue growth for 2020 in the double-digit range, and Mike Naatz will talk more about that in a few minutes. Operating ratio, we are targeting 57.5% in 2021 and 55% to 56% in 2022. EPS, $9 this year, increasing to $10.50 to $11 range in 2022. Capex, for the next couple of years, around 17% of revenues and free cash flow in excess of $700 million in both ’21 and ’22.

So I think the punch line here is, we feel very good about 2021 and beyond. We think we’ve got good visibility to our business pipeline and cost improvements, and we’ll cover both of those over the course of the next several minutes, and we feel that we are set up very nicely for 2021 to have a terrific year, assuming of course that we have a little help from the economy, the pandemic recovery and stability in some areas that were not so stable in 2020.

So again, we’ll get into a lot of details here, and I’ll come back at the end for some summary comments.

With that, I’ll turn the presentation over to Sameh Fahmy.

Sameh Fahmy — Executive Vice President Precision Scheduled Railroading

Yeah, thank you, Pat, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for being on this call.

I would like to start on slide 8 by thanking the operation team for all the hard work and the resiliency in the face of incredible adversity. And I think Pat touched on some of the items I will repeat — I’ll repeat a bit here, but you know, we are running trains and servicing customers in the middle of the worst pandemic that humanity has seen in the last 100 years.

And like all the other railroads, I’m sure, we have — we had a lot of cases. We had 650 cases of COVID, and on any typical day you have about 5% of crews marking off because of COVID. So we had to face that challenge, and simultaneously with it, we had this blockade for 59 days in the Lazaro area with the teachers’ protest which is unrelated to the railroad. Compounded with it [Indecipherable] that came in effect in Mexico that reduced the maximum time on duty for crews and affected us by about 200 [Indecipherable] in Mexico, which is significant and causes delays for trains.

Now, thankfully, [Indecipherable] rule has been reversed, at least for a couple of months, and that we are seeing already an improvement in the velocity of the network in Mexico because of that change. People also forget that in October, there were two hurricanes that came in the middle of all this. And the combination — and the [Indecipherable] derailment that Pat touched on, which was in the Houston area, which is the main artery between the US and the Mexico traffic, and it stopped the line for about two days. It was a very unfortunate, one-of-a-kind type event. So that clearly had an impact on velocity and dwell, and you see it on the chart here.

But simultaneously with all this, and while the volumes were essentially flat with Q4 2019, the GTMs, as you see, were only 1% lower. We managed actually to handle all this with a headcount which is significantly lower than the year before. Transportation headcount is 9% lower; mechanical 7% lower; engineering 6% lower. And you also have to keep in mind that in Mexico, we are not allowed to cut people. So we use attrition. And then a lot of the costs actually have taken place in the US. And the trick we have used in 2020 since the pandemic started has been to reduce train starts which reduces crew starts and makes trains longer. So the trains are longer by 14% and the crew starts came down by 14%. And a very beautiful side effect of that is fuel efficiency. So we gain 5% on fuel efficiency, and the locomotives have come down by 5%.

So we managed to continue the PSR journey to service our customers the best way we can in the middle of the pandemic, and we had a significant surge in the Monterrey area in particular from refined products, which surged by like 81% Q4 last year to Q4 2020, and it was all focused on the Monterey area which created congestion in that yard. So we had our people working on Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve. The intensity and the passion is definitely there. And we came out of it. So this is good news.

If I go now to slide 9, the next slide, I just want to position where we are now in the journey and where we are going next in 2021, which is what has been driving our guidance. If you recall, in 2019 our whole emphasis was on velocity. And the revenue was growing by 8% and — the whole, whole focus has been on trying to cycle the cars because every time you cycle the cars fast, like grain [Phonetic] went down from 28 days to 18 days cycle from Kansas City to Mexico and Mexico City and back. You go back and you got more routes, so you got more revenue. So that has been the emphasis in phase 1.

And phase 2, which is 2020, including the Q4 that we just finished, that we are reporting the results on, the emphasis, like I said, has been on train starts and train lengths, and you see it here in the graph, a significant increase in train lengths. Now, at the end of 2020, we started actually converting into the phase 3. And the phase 3 is trying to do the combination of both. We want to maintain the trains’ lengths. We want to even increase it by probably another 5%. And at the same time, we want to regain the velocity that we have seen in phase 1. And the way to do that is to remove the limitations that we have been facing in Q4, in particular, because we have been essentially testing the limits and hitting the constraints which is helping us now focus our energy, laser-focused.

Example, infrastructure. We know that when you are on long trains, you need long sidings for train meets. Otherwise, you have to park a train a long way before the other train comes by because that’s the only location where we have a 10,000-foot siding. So siding extensions — and Jeff in a few minutes will cover the infrastructure projects that we have — siding [Indecipherable] is very important, yard configurations are very important, because the tracks again in yards and the switching lead is very important. When you have a long train, you have to double over on two tracks and all that. So we are going to invest money, but we know exactly where to invest it because we — we have been hitting these things. So it’s not a theoretical exercise. It’s based on what we have lived through in Q3 and Q4 of the of the last year.

Labor agreements is another big area where — where we are really sounding things now, and we are working very, very close with the union because we have labor agreements that limit us. When you have long trains, when you have more than 120 cars on a train, you have to add brakemen, as an example. When you have more setups and more pickups on line of route, you have to add more brakemen. So, with the red light, COVID, that has been set as of Monday, pretty much over all of Mexico, we have to — we have to work with the union to find ways to run our trains with less crews because there is about 175 people now that qualify under the decree because of precondition health issues and stuff like that. So — and we have run very well since Monday.

There is a charismatic union leader in Mexico, a very pragmatic man who is working with us, and we are very close here and we are creating win-win situations that bode well for us because once the red light is over, once the COVID is over, and it will be over one day, we are going to hopefully use the techniques and the agreements that are temporary right now, hopefully, they can be perpetuated in which case we can — we can run hopefully with a fewer number of crews. Right now, we are on four men crews in many — under many circumstances. So that’s another area.

The train schedule, which we call the TSP, is very important and we have been doing a lot of experimentation with that to minimize the number of times that you switch a car and that you touch a car. And we just found cases here where we block the cars in [Indecipherable] block them again in [Indecipherable] Mexico and block them again in Shreveport in US and Jackson again. Well, we are building things now to do this in Sanchez, which is a big yard. So — and we are working with our customers to do better local and industry distribution. And that’s — we used to call it on another railroad, the first mile, last mile. That is very important because that’s what the customer sees.

And we’re putting great, great intensity on working with the customers and monitoring, spotting percentages, as an example, are we giving them the number of cars that they ask for, are we giving them the right type of car, because we have customers that have multiple types of cars depending on frames for automobiles that will be manufactured, as an example. So, is it the right number of cars, is it the right type, do we get it in the right window. So we have a lot of intensity that is going to be significant, important. So on trip plan compliance or intermodal, as an example, and we’re beginning to see winning business because of that intensity. And the customer is going to be right at the center of our efforts. And we hope all this will add another $50 million of savings. And Mike Upchurch will get more into that.

So at this point, I will turn it to Jeff. He will — he will go more into the infrastructure. Jeff?

Jeffrey M. Songer — Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

Okay. Thank you, Sameh. Good morning.

I’ll start my comments today on slide 11. And as Pat indicated, we are targeting capital expenditures of approximately 17% of revenue for ’21 and ’22. Expanding on those plans for ’21 capex, this map highlight some of the main focus areas related to those investments supporting our PSR phase 3 goals of service, volume growth, train length and productivity improvements. In the North [Indecipherable] Mexico, we continue to have tremendous growth in cross-border volume, which was 18% for the quarter.

As Mike Naatz will discuss, refined products volumes led this growth story 82% higher for the quarter. One dynamic we’ve seen this quarter are significant manifest volumes moving to multiple new transloading terminals in both the Monterey and San Luis Potosi areas. To support these new opportunities in the Monterey area, we have redesigned some local train services and have developed new infrastructure projects separating Monterrey into separate different service zones, providing improved proximity to customers, faster local cycle times and improved service designs. We will continue with infrastructure work at our [Indecipherable] terminal to allow for additional blocking and building of trains at that terminal to more efficiently serve the greater Monterrey area and to improve receiving and departing of all cross-border trains. Reconfiguration of yard leads in and out of our Salinas-Victoria intermodal terminal and the addition of intermodal cranes will provide significant productivity improvements in the terminal and support our intermodal growth.

Another characteristic of our infrastructure in Mexico is the density of customer facilities directly served off of our main line, which means the main line can be blocked for periods of time whilst finding and pulling cars from those industries. As more of these facilities are constructed in the Monterey and San Luis Potosi areas, we will continue to modify our infrastructure with additional double main projects and new separated industry lead tracks. This will provide for more efficient switching for customers and allow more through trains to pass through the network unimpeded. Last year, we started multiple siding extensions to support our PSR train length initiative, and we will continue these into ’21 and beyond as we look to capture additional productivity benefits with train length and more efficient meet past capacity.

Turning to slide 12, I’ll provide some brief comments on ESG matters following our announcement this week that we have committed to a Science Based Targets initiative focused on greenhouse gas emissions reductions. Fuel efficiency is a major component to achieving this target. As illustrated in the slide, we continue to see consistent improvement in fuel efficiency and have accelerated these improvements recently under our PSR operating model, providing both cost and environmental benefits. While we are on track to achieve our current goal to reduce — to reduce CHG emissions intensity by at least 12% by 2025, our new science-based target will establish an even more aggressive longer-term goal.

As you can see, there are several positive ESG activities on this slide. One area I would like to highlight relating more to operations is our relationship with the Mexico labor union. As Sameh mentioned, we have talked in the past about some differences in our Mexican collective agreements and our goal to modernize these agreements to support a more efficient operation. Approximately 15% of our Mexico T&E workforce is currently on COVID related leave, with the majority out under the government mandated stay-at-home order. We have had several recent successes with the union related to our collective COVID response and have received tremendous support to minimize the overall impact to the operation. The union has allowed us to modify crew-conscious [Phonetic] requirements, relocate employees and modify some operating rules to provide for continuity of service during the pandemic. We believe these recent successes pave the way for additional positive negotiations and operational benefits in 2021.

With that, I’ll turn the presentation over to Mike.

Michael J. Naatz — Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer

Hey, thank you, Jeff, and good morning, everyone.

I’ll begin my comments on page 14 with a update on our fourth quarter performance. Overall, as you already heard from Pat, revenue was down 5% on a 3% decline in carloads. If we were to hold FX and fuel price constant, revenues would have been down only 1% year-over-year. And also, as you heard, we experienced a nearly two-month long teachers’ strike in the quarter, which affected the carloads moving in and out of Lazaro Cardenas. Adjusting for these protests, volume and revenue would each have been up approximately 2.5%, and sequentially, adjusting for the protest, fourth quarter volumes and revenues would have been up approximately 3% and 9% respectively.

All right. Looking at the business segments, Chemical & Petroleum volumes increased an impressive 18%, driven by strong growth in refined products, which was partially offset by lower LPG volumes, largely due to market conditions and shifts in sourcing. The Industrial & Consumer segment saw volumes decline 6% year-over-year, and this was driven by weakness in our metals business. We are continuing to see lower demand for drilling pipe due to the oil market conditions and for metal products used in infrastructure projects. The good news is that sequential volumes were up 2%, or 5% adjusting for the protests, and we are looking for continued improvement here. We do have some new steel plants coming online here in 2021, and the appliance business has been very strong on strong consumer demand.

Ag & Min revenue was up 3% on a 4% increase in carloads, and this increase was led by gains in our grain business, which posted a very robust 12% year-over-year volume increase. Looking at the Energy business, carloads and revenue were down 12% and 16% respectively. And I believe you’re all familiar with the story here. Frac sand, crude oil and coal were all down due to weak demand. And while it may be a while before the oil and gas industry has fully recovered from the pandemic, we have seen a very nice increase in crude shipments as the economics improve and after the Canadian government lifted their curtailments. We certainly expect this to continue in the near term.

Looking at the Intermodal information on the chart. We provided you a specific example of how the protest affected this business segment. As you can see, our year-over-year intermodal carloads and revenue were down 7% and 20% respectively. But removing the Lazaro business, you can see our Intermodal volume would have been up a very healthy 11%. Lazaro impacts aside, we saw very nice growth in our cross-border and domestic business. Similar to last quarter, we were seeing inventory replenishment, e-commerce demand and tight truck capacity as being helpful.

Lastly, our Automotive volumes were down 4%. We did see a nice sequential recovery as US vehicle demand was healthy and certain finished vehicle inventories remain low. In the latter portion of the quarter, we picked up some new business, specifically with the launch of a new electric vehicle that’s being produced in Mexico and shipping to Kansas City, which, incidentally, is a very nice length of haul for us.

Fourth quarter core and contract pricing held up well. We’re maintaining disciplined pricing strategy and targeting inflation or better pricing increases. We also continue to focus on yield optimization and win-win solutions with our customers.

Turning to page 15. I’d like to highlight the performance of our cross-border and refined products business. This strategic growth area has performed very well, with cross-border year-over-year revenues increasing by 17% and our refined products business growing an extraordinary 87%, which is very notable when you consider the COVID impacts on refined product demand. Returning to cross-border for just a moment. Our Ag/Min and Chemical & Petroleum business units both achieved cross-border volume and revenue records, and our Intermodal cross-border franchise business delivered another strong double-digit growth quarter. We continue to see excellent opportunities in both of these areas.

Turning to page 16, you will find our 2021 outlook. As Pat mentioned, we expect double-digit revenue growth in 2021. And looking at the slide we provided in FX and fuel constant bridge help explain our outlook. Working backward, favorable COVID comps, particularly in the second and third quarters, aided by favorable macroeconomic environment, will provide 6% to 8% lift year-over-year. Second, we believe our unique growth drivers, including the refined products and cross-border areas I just mentioned, will contribute another 4% to 5% to our overall growth. As a reminder, the Port Arthur DRUbit project we talked about in previous calls continues on schedule and is expected to be operational in the second half of 2021. And lastly, we expect favorable fourth quarter comps resulting from Lazaro protests to provide another 1% of growth.

In summary, while not without some challenges, we had a very solid quarter. Looking forward, while COVID resurgence is a risk, we’re very optimistic about 2021. The combination of our revenue opportunities, paired with the increased service focus as a part of PSR phase 3, will drive an impressive growth year here for Kansas City Southern.

And that concludes my comments. I’ll turn things over to our CFO, Mike Upchurch.

Michael W. Upchurch — Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone.

I’m going to start my comments on slide 18. As Mike indicated, volumes declined 3% while revenues declined 5%. That was negatively impacted by fuel surcharge and FX. They, combined, reduced our revenues by 4 percentage points. We also experienced some negative impacts from the teachers’ protest on our Lazaro line that I’ll cover in more detail on the next slide.

Our reported operating ratio was 62.2%. That was negatively impacted by a one-time impairment of a $13.6 million software development cost impairment. And despite our challenges related to the Lazaro line protest and unusually high casualty cost this quarter, we managed to improve adjusted OR by 220 basis points. Our reported diluted earnings per share were $1.80. Adjusted for FX and the write-off of the software development costs, our adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.89, up 4% over the prior year.

Turning to slide 19. I want to cover our fourth quarter results that were negatively impacted by the teachers’ protest and elevated casualties. Although we’re still feeling the lingering impact to these protests on our Lazaro business as shippers have understandably been a little bit slower to direct traffic back to Lazaro, we really view both items as largely discrete events that should not continue at those levels in 2021. To better put our quarter into perspective, you can see a bridge here of our adjusted operating ratio and adjusted EPS from fourth quarter 2019 to fourth quarter 2020. The shortfall to our forecast from the Lazaro impact was about $23 million in lost revenue, which we believe impacted our Q4 operating ratio by about 100 basis points and EPS by about $0.13 per share.

Additionally, unusually high casualty costs added an additional 160 basis point impact to our OR and a $0.10 impact on EPS. And while we’re disappointed in several high impact casualty events in the quarter, we do not believe the unusually high $26 million in casualties are reflective of our normal operating trends. And I actually went back 15 years, and I can tell you we never had a quarter like this we were kind of snake-bitten here. So really, as you look at the quarter, so aside those two events, we think our core earnings growth in the quarter was more around 480 basis points and $0.30 per share.

So turning to the next slide, let’s talk about operating expenses. Our adjusted operating expenses declined 8%, evidence of continued good cost management. Other than the previously mentioned $12 million increase in casualty expenses, we continue to benefit from strong cost management across the business, as evidenced by declines in comp and benefits, fuel, equipment and purchase services.

And let me just touch on comp and benefits and fuel. You will see more details on slide 29 in the appendix, but comp and benefits declined 11% driven by lower headcount and work hours, lower incentive comp and FX. Our quarterly average headcount was down 7%. Savings of $11 million from lower headcount and work hours is a result of lower volumes on our network, but more importantly, train consolidations driving fewer crew starts and reduced hours worked. Mechanical reductions due to fewer locomotives and freight cars and optimization of certain G&A functions that we executed midyear. For 2021, we expect our headcount growth to remain well below volume increases as we continue to lengthen trains, creating further operating leverage.

Fuel expense declined 34% in Q4, driven by reductions to fuel price, better efficiency and lower consumption. And for 2021, we continue to believe fuel efficiency will be a large opportunity for us as we continue improving our cost structure. And you can see more details, again, on slide 29.

Turning to capital allocation on slide 21. Free cash flow was up 29% despite the pandemic to $554 million, in line with our previous guidance of $550 million. I think this clearly illustrates the resiliency of our rail operations operating during the pandemic and is proof of our ability to continue to generate substantial amounts of cash flow. 2020 capex came in at $410 million, below the outlook of $425 million. And despite the significant pandemic challenges that KCS sustained in 2020, we actually increased shareholder returns by 23%, including a 26% increase in share repurchases. And during the fourth quarter, we repurchased approximately 2.7 million shares at an average price of $179.77.

And before I turn the call back to Pat, let me give you a little bit of color I think on our guidance. Let’s say we’re really proud of the full year 2020 financial performance we delivered despite operating through what we hope to be a once in a lifetime pandemic. Our team at KCS I think from top to bottom really rallied against all odds and delivered terrific performance. And as Sameh indicated, I’d like to thank really all KCS associates, particularly those out in operations who don’t have the luxury of work-at-home options like many of us do. So, during the year, we improved our operating ratio 250 basis points while volumes declined 6% and revenue declined 8%. And that improvement was the second best OR improvement in the past few decades, only bettered in 2010 as we emerged from the Great Financial Recession when our revenues grew 23%.

And as Mike mentioned, we feel really good about our 2021 growth prospect of double-digit revenue growth. We had some easy comps, obviously, not just pandemic, but with Lazaro, and when you look at it over a two-year basis, you have a two-year stack revenue growth of roughly 3% or 4%. Economic indicators around industrial production, low business inventory levels, high order levels, manufacturing PMIs of greater than 60 and potential federal government stimulus and infrastructure spend give us some confidence that we can grow exceptionally well in 2021. Additionally, we do expect favorable mix impacts and continued strong growth in our cross-border business, particularly refined products in Intermodal.

As it relates to our OR guidance of 57.5%, the improvement of about 300 basis points is only nominally higher than what we delivered in 2020, and particularly in light of expectations we have for revenue growth in ’21 versus experiencing revenue declines in 2020. Our incremental margin assumptions of 60-plus-percent I think are very achievable as volumes return to our network. And we’ve demonstrated, obviously, a solid track record of delivering PSR savings. We fully believe the $50 million target we have for 2021 is very achievable, and we have provided some additional details for you on slide 28 in the appendix.

And with that, I’d like to turn it back over to Pat.

Patrick J. Ottensmeyer — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mike.

I think that was an outstanding summary and kind of a preview of how we see 2021. I will go back — I know there are typically a lot of employees on the call — pick up on some comments that my colleagues have made here and just thank you, congratulate you, for your amazing and outstanding agility and resilience through 2020. Very proud of the results and the way everyone responded. We thought we had things kind of dialed in in the first quarter. The second quarter, we went into full contraction mode. And then, before we even caught our breath there in the third quarter, we came into full expansion mode. And hopefully, we’re in a place here in the fourth quarter where we have a little bit more stability. We think we’ve got good transparency in our business pipeline and good transparency in our cost outlook as we move into 2021.

So again, as Sameh and Jeff mentioned, appreciate the flexibility that all of our employees showed and especially call out the Mexican cooperation we had with our Mexican unions as the protocols — the health guidelines and protocols that were in place from the federal level — federal government — had a real dramatic impact as the traffic light system changed over the course of the year from red to orange, and then back to red in many cases, required a lot of cooperation and effort on the part of our union colleagues to help us get through that and continue to be able to maintain our operation, serve our customers, and really thank them for the effort there.

So with that, we’ll open the call up for questions.