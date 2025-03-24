Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries

KBH Earnings: KB Home Q1 profit drops on lower sales, misses estimates

Homebuilder KB Home (NYSE: KBH) on Monday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting lower revenues and profit. The bottom line fell short of expectations.

First-quarter net income decreased to $109.6 million or $1.49 per share from $138.7 million or $1.76 per share in the comparable period of 2024 and missed estimates.

Q1 revenue decreased 5% year-over-year to $1.39 billion. Total home deliveries were 2,770 and net home orders were 2,772 during the three months.

