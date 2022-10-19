Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Key highlights from Abbott (ABT) Q3 2022 earnings results
Abbott (NYSE: ABT) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Sales decreased 4.7% year-over-year to $10.4 billion. On an organic basis, sales increased 1.3%.
Net earnings declined 31.7% to $1.4 billion while EPS fell 30.8% to $0.81. Adjusted EPS dropped 18% to $1.15.
For FY2022, Abbott expects adjusted EPS to be $5.17-5.23.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Fundamentals of Real Good Food Company’s operations are strong: Exec. chairman Bryan Freeman
The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) is a leading frozen food brand focused on health and wellness, providing comfort foods that are high in protein and low in sugar.
Procter & Gamble (PG) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales inched up by 1% to $20.6 billion compared to the same period a
Infographic: United Airlines (UAL) turns to profit in Q3 on strong revenue growth
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) Tuesday reported a net profit for the third quarter of 2022, compared to a loss last year, reflecting the continued recovery in demand. The