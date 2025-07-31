Key highlights from AbbVie’s (ABBV) Q2 2025 earnings results

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Worldwide net revenues were $15.4 billion, up 6.6% on a reported basis, or 6.5% on an operational basis compared to the same period a year ago.

Net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. were $938 million, or $0.52 per share, compared to $1.37 billion, or $0.77 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.97 was up 12.1% year-over-year.

AbbVie expects adjusted EPS for the full year of 2025 to be $11.88-12.08.