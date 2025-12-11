Key highlights from Adobe’s (ADBE) Q4 2025 earnings results

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported revenue of $6.19 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, up 10% year-over-year on a reported basis and in constant currency.

GAAP net income was $1.86 billion, or $4.45 per share, compared to $1.68 billion, or $3.79 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $5.50.

Digital Media segment revenue totaled $4.62 billion, up 11% YoY, while Digital Experience segment revenue was $1.52 billion, up 9% YoY.

Total Customer Group subscription revenue was $5.96 billion which represents a 12% growth from last year. Business Professionals & Consumers subscription revenue was $1.72 billion, up 15% YoY, and Creative & Marketing Professionals subscription revenue was $4.25 billion, up 11% YoY.

For the first quarter of 2026, Adobe expects total revenue of $6.25-6.30 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.85-5.90. For the full year of 2026, the company expects total revenue of $25.90-26.10 billion and adjusted EPS of $23.30-23.50.

