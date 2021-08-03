Key highlights from Alibaba (BABA) Q1 2022 earnings results

Alibaba Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 34% year-over-year to RMB205.7 billion, or $31.8 billion.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders fell 5% year-over-year to RMB45.1 billion, or $6.9 billion. Adjusted net income rose 10% year-over-year to RMB43.4 billion, or $6.7 billion.

Diluted earnings per ADS was down 6% YoY at RMB16.38, or $2.54. Adjusted earnings per ADS was up 12% YoY at RMB16.60, or $2.57.

Annual active consumers of the Alibaba Ecosystem across the world reached approx. 1.18 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. This was up 45 million from the twelve months ended March 31, 2021.

