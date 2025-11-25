Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Key highlights from Alibaba’s (BABA) Q2 2026 earnings results
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its second quarter 2026 earnings results today.
Revenue was $34.8 billion, up 5% year-over-year.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $2.95 billion. Adjusted net income was $1.45 billion, down 72% from the year-ago quarter.
Diluted earnings per ADS was $1.23. Adjusted earnings per ADS was $0.61, down 71% year-over-year.
As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other investments totaled $80.6 billion.
