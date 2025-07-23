Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key highlights from AT&T’s (T) Q2 2025 earnings results
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenues totaled $30.8 billion, up 3.5% from the year-ago quarter, helped by higher Mobility and Consumer Wireline revenues, partly offset by declines in Business Wireline and Mexico.
Net income attributable to common stock was $4.5 billion versus $3.5 billion in the year-ago period. Earnings per share was $0.62 versus $0.49 last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.54 versus $0.51 last year.
For the full year of 2025, AT&T expects adjusted EPS of $1.97-2.07.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Mattel’s (MAT) Q2 2025 earnings results
Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) reported second quarter 2025 earnings results. Net sales of $1 billion was down 6% year-over-year as reported and in constant currency. Net income of $53 million
American Airlines (AAL) Earnings: 2Q25 Key Numbers
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total operating revenues saw a slight rise from last year to $14.4 billion. Net income decreased
LUV Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2025 financial results
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total operating revenues dipped 1.5% year-over-year to $7.2 billion. Net income decreased 42% to $213 million and