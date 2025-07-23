Key highlights from AT&T’s (T) Q2 2025 earnings results

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenues totaled $30.8 billion, up 3.5% from the year-ago quarter, helped by higher Mobility and Consumer Wireline revenues, partly offset by declines in Business Wireline and Mexico.

Net income attributable to common stock was $4.5 billion versus $3.5 billion in the year-ago period. Earnings per share was $0.62 versus $0.49 last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.54 versus $0.51 last year.

For the full year of 2025, AT&T expects adjusted EPS of $1.97-2.07.

Prior performance