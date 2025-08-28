Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Key highlights from Best Buy’s (BBY) Q2 2026 earnings results
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported its second quarter 2026 earnings results today.
Enterprise revenue was $9.4 billion compared to $9.2 billion in the prior-year period. Comparable sales were up 1.6%.
Net earnings were $186 million, or $0.87 per share, compared to $291 million, or $1.34 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.28.
Domestic revenue of $8.70 billion saw a slight increase versus last year while International revenue increased 11.3% to $740 million.
For fiscal year 2026, Best Buy expects revenue of $41.1-41.9 billion. Comparable sales are expected to be down 1% to up 1%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $6.15-6.30.
