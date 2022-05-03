Key highlights from Biogen’s (BIIB) Q1 2022 earnings results

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue decreased 6% year-over-year to $2.53 billion.

GAAP net income attributable to Biogen Inc. was $304 million, or $2.06 per share, compared to $410 million, or $2.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $3.62.

For full-year 2022, total revenue is estimated to be $9.7-10 billion while adjusted EPS is expected to be $14.25-16.00.

