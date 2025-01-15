Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Key highlights from BlackRock’s (BLK) Q4 2024 earnings results
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 23% year-over-year to $5.67 billion.
Net income grew 21% to $1.67 billion and earnings per share rose 16% to $10.63 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 23% to $11.93.
The company returned $4.7 billion to shareholders in 2024, including $1.6 billion of share repurchases.
