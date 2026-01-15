Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Key highlights from BlackRock’s (BLK) Q4 2025 earnings results
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $7 billion.
Net income decreased 33% to $1.13 billion, or $7.16 per share, versus the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS rose 10% to $13.16 from last year.
BLK ended the quarter with $14 trillion in assets under management.
“BlackRock enters 2026 with accelerating momentum across our entire platform, coming off the strongest year and quarter of net inflows in our history. Clients entrusted us with $698 billion of new assets in 2025, powering 9% organic base fee growth. And we ended the year with back-to-back quarters of double-digit organic base fee growth, including 12% in the fourth quarter.” – Laurence D. Fink, Chairman and CEO
