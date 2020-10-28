Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key highlights from Boeing (BA) Q3 2020 earnings results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues fell 29% year-over-year to $14.1 billion, missing the forecasts for $14.4 billion.
The company reported a GAAP loss of $466 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to earnings of $1.16 billion, or $2.05 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $1.39, narrower than the projected loss of $2.32 per share.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
General Electric offers an earnings surprise in Q3: Infographic
General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday. The industrial giant reported a 17% decline in Q3 revenues to $19.4 billion, which fell
Infographic: Garmin (GRMN) Q3 earnings, revenue top expectations
Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings and revenues that surpassed the market’s estimates. The company's stock gained 2% soon after the announcement. Earnings, on a pro forma basis,
JBLU Earnings: All you need to know about JetBlue Airways Q3 2020 earnings results
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total operating revenues declined 76% year-over-year to $492 million. The company reported a net loss of $393 million,