Key highlights from Boeing (BA) Q3 2020 earnings results

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues fell 29% year-over-year to $14.1 billion, missing the forecasts for $14.4 billion.

The company reported a GAAP loss of $466 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to earnings of $1.16 billion, or $2.05 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $1.39, narrower than the projected loss of $2.32 per share.

