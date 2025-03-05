Key highlights from Campbell’s Company’s (CPB) Q2 2025 earnings results

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ: CPB) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $2.7 billion. Organic sales decreased 2%.

Net earnings attributable to The Campbell’s Company was $173 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to $203 million, or $0.68 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 8% to $0.74.

Earnings beat expectations while revenue missed the mark.

The company updated its guidance for fiscal year 2025. It now expects net sales growth of approx. 6-8% while organic sales are expected to be down 2% to flat. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.95-3.05.

The stock fell over 4% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

