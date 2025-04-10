Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Key highlights from CarMax’s (KMX) Q4 2025 earnings results
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net revenues of $6 billion were up 6.7% from the same period a year ago.
Net earnings increased 78.8% to $89.9 million and earnings per share grew 81.3% to $0.58 compared to last year.
During the quarter, retail used unit sales increased 6.2% and comparable store used unit sales increased 5.1%.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
American Express (AXP) likely to report higher Q1 revenue and profit
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has continued its profitable growth trajectory amid stable demand for its services and strong consumer engagement. That is despite a slowdown in spending among small
DAL Earnings: All you need to know about Delta Air Lines’ Q1 2025 earnings results
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Operating revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $14 billion. Net income was $240 million, or $0.37 per share,
Deals and R&D in focus as Johnson & Johnson gears up for Q1 earnings
For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), investments in its pipeline and exiting lower priority businesses remain central to its strategy in the new fiscal year. The healthcare behemoth is in