Key highlights from CarMax’s (KMX) Q4 2025 earnings results

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net revenues of $6 billion were up 6.7% from the same period a year ago.

Net earnings increased 78.8% to $89.9 million and earnings per share grew 81.3% to $0.58 compared to last year.

During the quarter, retail used unit sales increased 6.2% and comparable store used unit sales increased 5.1%.

