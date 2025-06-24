Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

Key highlights from Carnival Corporation’s (CCL) Q2 2025 earnings results

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenues were $6.3 billion compared to $5.8 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income was $565 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to $92 million, or $0.07 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.35.

The top and bottom line numbers beat estimates.

Net yields in constant currency were 6.4% higher than last year.

For the third quarter of 2025, CCL expects net yields in constant currency to be up approx. 3.5% compared to the year-ago period.

For the full year of 2025, the company expects net yields in constant currency to be approx. 5% higher than last year.

The stock jumped over 8% in morning trade on Tuesday.

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Earnings: Everything you need to know about FedEx’s Q4 2025 results

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) on Tuesday reported revenues of $22.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $22.1 billion in the same quarter a year ago. The cargo

Key takeaways from Kroger’s (KR) Q1 2025 earnings report

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) recently reported mixed results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, with earnings beating estimates and sales missing. The grocery giant’s stock rose following the

What to expect when McCormick & Company (MKC) reports Q2 2025 earnings results

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) gained over 1% on Monday. The stock has dropped 7% over the past three months. The condiments maker is slated to report its second

Tags

Cruise LinesMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top