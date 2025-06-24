Key highlights from Carnival Corporation’s (CCL) Q2 2025 earnings results

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenues were $6.3 billion compared to $5.8 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income was $565 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to $92 million, or $0.07 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.35.

The top and bottom line numbers beat estimates.

Net yields in constant currency were 6.4% higher than last year.

For the third quarter of 2025, CCL expects net yields in constant currency to be up approx. 3.5% compared to the year-ago period.

For the full year of 2025, the company expects net yields in constant currency to be approx. 5% higher than last year.

The stock jumped over 8% in morning trade on Tuesday.