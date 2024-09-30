Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Key highlights from Carnival Corporation’s (CCL) Q3 2024 earnings results
Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues totaled $7.9 billion compared to $6.9 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net income was $1.7 billion, or $1.26 per share, compared to $1.07 billion, or $0.79 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.27.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects net yields (in constant currency) to be up approx. 5% compared to last year.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Constellation Brands’ Q2 results likely to benefit from strong beer sales
There has been a steady increase in demand for the popular beer brands of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) lately, including Modelo and Corona, driving revenue growth and boosting profitability.
What to expect when Lamb Weston (LW) reports Q1 2025 earnings results
Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) stayed red on Friday. The stock has dropped 21% over the past three months. The frozen potato products supplier is slated to
Intuit (INTU) reaffirms Q1 and fiscal 2025 financial guidance
Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), a leading provider of tax and accounting solutions, has reaffirmed its financial guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2025. The management continues to expect first-quarter revenue