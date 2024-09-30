Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

Key highlights from Carnival Corporation’s (CCL) Q3 2024 earnings results

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues totaled $7.9 billion compared to $6.9 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income was $1.7 billion, or $1.26 per share, compared to $1.07 billion, or $0.79 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.27.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects net yields (in constant currency) to be up approx. 5% compared to last year.

