Key highlights from Carnival Corporation’s (CCL) Q3 2025 earnings results

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results.

Revenues totaled $8.2 billion versus $7.9 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income was $1.85 billion, or $1.33 per share, compared to $1.73 billion, or $1.26 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.43.

The company expects adjusted EPS of approx. $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and approx. $2.14 for the full year of 2025.

