Key highlights from Citigroup’s (C) Q4 2020 earnings report

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results on Friday. Revenues increased 10% from last year to $16.5 billion.

Net income fell 7% from $4.9 billion to $4.6 billion and earnings per share dropped from $2.15 to $2.08, compared to analysts’ estimate of $1.34 per share.

Michael Corbat, Citi’s CEO, said, “We ended a tumultuous year with a strong fourth quarter. As a sign of the strength and durability of our diversified franchise, our revenues were flat to 2019, despite the massive

the economic impact of COVID-19.”

Citigroup Inc.’s stock closed at $69.01 on Thursday evening, up 3%, but declined on Friday morning.