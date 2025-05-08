Key highlights from ConocoPhillips’ (COP) Q1 2025 earnings results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenues and other income were $17.1 billion compared to $14.4 billion in the year-ago period.

Net earnings were $2.8 billion, or $2.23 per share, compared to $2.6 billion, or $2.15 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.09.

ConocoPhillips declared a second-quarter ordinary dividend of $0.78 per share payable June 2, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2025.

Prior performance