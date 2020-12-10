Key highlights from Costco (COST) Q1 2021 earnings results

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 16.9% to $42.35 billion compared to the same period a year ago.
Net income was $1.16 billion, or $2.62 per share, compared to $844 million, or $1.90 per share, last year.
Comparable sales rose 15.4% during the period.
