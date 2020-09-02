Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Key highlights from CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q2 2021 earnings results

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported its second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 84% year-over-year to $199 million. Annual recurring revenue increased 87%.

GAAP net loss was $29.9 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $51.9 million, or $0.40 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income was $7.9 million, or $0.03 per share.

The company added 969 net new subscription customers in the quarter for a total of 7,230 subscription customers as of July 31, 2020, representing a growth of 91% year-over-year.

Also Read:  NetApp (NTAP) Q1 2021 key financials in a nutshell

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

H&R Block (HRB) swings to profit in Q1; revenue rise 300%

Tax service provider H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) reported its first quarter 2021 results after the bell today. While the non-GAAP earnings of $0.55 per share surpassed the market's estimates, the

The road to recovery is long for Wynn Resorts, but stock is a buy

The impact of coronavirus on the hospitality sector has been more widespread than most other industries. The recent performance of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) gives a sense of how

Dell Technologies (DELL) stock reaches a new 52-week high on strong Q2 2021 results

After reporting stellar results in the second quarter of 2021, shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) hit a fresh yearly high ($67.62) on Friday. Thanks to the acceleration in remote

Tags

Software ServicesTrending Alphagraphs

Related Articles

Top