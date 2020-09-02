Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Key highlights from CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q2 2021 earnings results
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported its second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 84% year-over-year to $199 million. Annual recurring revenue increased 87%.
GAAP net loss was $29.9 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to $51.9 million, or $0.40 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income was $7.9 million, or $0.03 per share.
The company added 969 net new subscription customers in the quarter for a total of 7,230 subscription customers as of July 31, 2020, representing a growth of 91% year-over-year.
