Key highlights from Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Q1 2026 earnings results

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.

Total sales increased 10.4% year-over-year to $3 billion. Blended same-restaurant sales increased 4.7%.

Net earnings grew to $257.8 million, or $2.19 per share, from $207.2 million, or $1.74 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 12.6% to $1.97.

For fiscal year 2026, the company expects total sales growth of 7.5-8.5% and same-restaurant sales growth of 2.5-3.5%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $10.50-10.70.