Categories Consumer, Earnings

Key highlights from Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Q4 2025 earnings results

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total sales increased 10.6% year-over-year to $3.3 billion.

Blended same-restaurant sales increased 4.6%.

Net earnings were $303.8 million, or $2.58 per share, compared to $308.1 million, or $2.57 per share, last year.

For fiscal year 2026, the company expects total sales growth of 7-8% and same-restaurant sales growth of 2.0-3.5%. EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $10.50-10.70.

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Earnings Preview: FedEx looks set to report mixed results for Q4 2025

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) is preparing to report fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, June 24, at 4:00 pm ET. Recently, the management lowered its full-year earnings and revenue guidance for the

How Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) new strategy is fueling growth

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) were up over 1% on Monday. The stock has gained 31% over the past three months. The beauty retailer started fiscal year 2025

Earnings Preview: What to look for when Kroger (KR) reports Q1 2025 results

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is expected to report its first-quarter financial results next week. Customer engagement remained stable last year, driven by high-quality products and tailored promotional offers. Recently,

Tags

Hotels & Restaurants

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top