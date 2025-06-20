Key highlights from Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Q4 2025 earnings results

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total sales increased 10.6% year-over-year to $3.3 billion.
Blended same-restaurant sales increased 4.6%.
Net earnings were $303.8 million, or $2.58 per share, compared to $308.1 million, or $2.57 per share, last year.
For fiscal year 2026, the company expects total sales growth of 7-8% and same-restaurant sales growth of 2.0-3.5%. EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $10.50-10.70.
