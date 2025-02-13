Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key highlights from Deere & Company’s (DE) Q1 2025 earnings results
The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 30% year-over-year to $8.50 billion.
Net income was $869 million, or $3.19 per share, compared to $1.75 billion, or $6.23 per share, last year.
Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal year 2025 is forecasted to range between $5.0-5.5 billion.
Prior performance
