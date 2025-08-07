Key highlights from Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Q2 2025 earnings results

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Worldwide revenue was $15.56 billion, up 38% from the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income increased 91% to $5.6 billion, or $6.29 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 61% to $6.31.

The company raised its full-year 2025 guidance based on strong business performance. Revenue is now expected to be $60-62 billion. GAAP EPS is now expected to be $20.85-22.10 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $21.75-23.00.