Key highlights from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q1 2026 earnings results
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $3.5 billion. Organic net sales increased 3%.
Net earnings were $47 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $156 million, or $0.43 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS doubled to $0.32 versus last year.
For fiscal year 2026, reported sales are expected to increase 2-5% while organic sales are expected to be flat to up 3%. GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.39-1.65 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.90-2.10.
