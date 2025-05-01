Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Key highlights from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q3 2025 earnings results
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 10% year-over-year to $3.55 billion. Organic sales fell 9%.
Net earnings attributable to The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. decreased 52% to $159 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS declined 33% to $0.65.
For the full year of 2025, Estee Lauder expects both reported and organic sales to decrease 8-9%. GAAP loss per share is expected to be $1.61-1.89 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.30-1.55 for the year.
