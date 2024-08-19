Key highlights from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q4 2024 earnings results

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 7% year-over-year to $3.87 billion. Organic sales increased 8%.

Net loss attributable to The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. was $284 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to a loss of $33 million, or $0.09 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.64.

For the first quarter of 2025, reported and organic net sales are expected to decrease 3-5% YoY. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $0.01-0.09 on a constant currency basis.

For fiscal year 2025, reported and organic net sales are projected to be down 1% to up 2% versus the prior year. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $2.78-2.98 on a constant currency basis.

