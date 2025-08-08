Key highlights from Expedia’s (EXPE) Q2 2025 earnings results

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results.

Revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $3.8 billion.

Net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. decreased 14% to $330 million and earnings per share fell 11% to $2.48 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 21% to $4.24.

Booked room nights grew 7%, mainly driven by growth outside the US.

Total gross bookings grew 5%. B2B gross bookings increased 17% while B2C gross bookings grew 1%.

For the third quarter of 2025, revenue is expected to increase 4-6% YoY.

The company raised its guidance for the full year of 2025 and now expects revenue growth of 3-5%.

