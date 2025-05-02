Key highlights from Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Q1 2025 earnings results

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenues and other income were $83.1 billion compared to $83 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to ExxonMobil was $7.7 billion, or $1.76 per share, compared to $8.2 billion, or $2.06 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.76.

The company returned $9.1 billion to shareholders through $4.3 billion of dividends and $4.8 billion of share repurchases.

