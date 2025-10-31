Key highlights from Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) Q3 2025 earnings results

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenues and other income were $85.3 billion compared to $90 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to ExxonMobil was $7.5 billion, or $1.76 per share, compared to $8.6 billion, or $1.92 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.88.

The company returned $9.4 billion to shareholders in the quarter.

Prior performance